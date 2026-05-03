Wa Central NDC Chairman Accused of Blocking GH¢40k Party Donation

Tension has erupted within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Wa Central Constituency of the Upper West Region after the constituency chairman allegedly refused to accept a GH¢40,000 cash donation from a prominent party financier, denying branch executives funds meant to help them pay outstanding dues and purchase nomination forms ahead of internal elections.

The donation was made by Alhaji Alhassan Uthman Gbangu, a well-known NDC bankroller and husband of Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim. Gbangu has a long record of financial support for the party, including previous donations of motorbikes and cash to NDC structures across northern Ghana.

According to aggrieved members led by the chairman of the party’s coordinators in the constituency, Mr Salifu Mumuni, the Wa Central Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Issahaku Famina, flatly refused to receive the money without offering any explanation, effectively blocking branch executives from accessing the support.

Mr Mumuni, who later collected the cash himself and distributed it to the branch executives, was visibly critical of the chairman’s conduct. “We heard that this money was being sent to the Constituency Chairman, who is the overlord in this constituency. But he refused to collect this money. This is not leadership,” he said, speaking in the company of other NDC members while displaying the cash.

He argued that rejecting a substantial donation intended to support party members preparing for internal elections amounted to poor leadership and a slight against a respected supporter of the party.

Alhaji Famina has denied the allegations, though he has not publicly offered a detailed account of his reasons for declining the donation. The matter has created visible divisions in the constituency and is being watched closely by party observers ahead of the forthcoming NDC internal elections.