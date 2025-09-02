Vote Counting Begins After Close Contest in Ghana’s Akwatia By-Election

Ballot sorting and counting commenced Tuesday evening following the conclusion of voting in Ghana’s closely watched Akwatia by-election in the Eastern Region.

More than 50,000 registered voters were eligible to participate in the contest across 119 polling stations, with polls running from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Ghana Police Service deployed over 5,500 officers throughout the constituency to maintain order during the electoral process.

The by-election emerged after the death of sitting Member of Parliament Ernest Yaw Kumi, setting up a direct confrontation between Ghana’s two major political parties. The ruling New Patriotic Party selected Solomon Kwame Asumadu, a 40-year-old licensed small-scale gold miner known locally as “Owuo,” to defend the seat.

The opposition National Democratic Congress countered with lawyer Bernard Bediako Baidoo as their candidate. Both parties invested significant resources in the campaign, recognizing the constituency’s strategic importance in the Eastern Region.

Political observers described the race as particularly significant given the current national political landscape. The contest provided both parties an opportunity to test their organizational strength and voter appeal ahead of future electoral cycles.

Early reports from polling stations indicated steady voter turnout throughout the day, with no major incidents disrupting the process. Electoral Commission officials expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, praising voters for their orderly participation.

The outcome will determine representation for one of the Eastern Region’s key constituencies, with results expected to be announced once counting concludes at all polling stations.