VOTASCO Constitutes New Governing Board, Appeals for Support to Build Centre of Excellence

Volta Senior High School (VOTASCO), one of the newest second-cycle institutions in the Anlo District of the Volta Region, has inaugurated its Board of Governors with a call on stakeholders to rally behind the school’s vision of becoming a centre of excellence.

The Board, constituted on September 3, 2025, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Education Service (GES), traditional leaders, government representatives, and the wider community for the confidence reposed in them to guide the school’s development.

In a statement issued after its constitution, the Board described VOTASCO not only as an academic institution but also as a beacon of hope for Dzita, Agbledomi, Anyanui, Atiteti, Fuveme, Tunu, Bomigo, Adzidokpo, and other surrounding communities.

“Education remains the surest pathway to prosperity, and as one of the newest schools in the Anlo District, VOTASCO represents the promise of transformation for our children and the wider community,” the Board noted.

Outlining its vision, the Board pledged to work towards improved enrollment and accessibility, expansion and modernization of infrastructure, sustainable funding models, and academic excellence built on discipline and strong values. It also stressed the importance of deepening community ownership of the school’s progress.

The statement emphasized that achieving this vision would require collective effort. “The fulfillment of this vision cannot rest on the Board or government alone. It calls for chiefs, opinion leaders, the district assembly, alumni, parents, NGOs, the private sector, and development partners to unite in supporting VOTASCO’s growth,” it said.

The Board assured stakeholders of its commitment to integrity, transparency, and foresight as it works to nurture disciplined and globally competitive graduates for the Volta Region and Ghana as a whole.