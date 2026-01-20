VORSAG-GCTU Honours  Hon. Opong-Fosu for Exemplary Leaders

Leadership of the Volta Regional Students Association of Ghana (VORSAG) of the Ghana Communication and Telecommunication University has honoured the Board Chair of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Hon. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, for his exemplary leadership and dedication to Ghana’s development.

According to the leadership of VORSAG-GCTU, Hon. Opong-Fosu’s long public service and commitment to national development are unmatched.

“Your distinguished career marked by creativity, humility and service to Ghana continues to motivate a lot of young people in Ghana,” the leadership affirmed during an official courtesy call to the office of Hon. Opong-Fosu on Monday January 19, 2025.

The VORSAG-GCTU delegation expressed profound appreciation to the GIPC Board Chair for his invaluable support during their 2025 handing-over ceremony.

The delegation was led by Founder Charles Apasu Assor and included VORSAG-GTUC President Alphons Doamekpor, Vice President Antoinette Adanuvi, and Welfare Officer Amedzo Lordina Esela.

The team disclosed that Hon. Opong-Fosu’s words during their leadership handing-over ceremony are etched in their memories, helping them navigate their new duties with a huge sense of responsibility. “Your words on discipline, visionary thinking and institutional consistency have left a lasting impact on our rising generation of leaders,” the leadership expressed.

The Founder of VORSAG, Apasu Assor thanked Hon. Opong-Fosu for serving as a reference point for quality and unblemished leadership in Ghana. Mr Assor took the opportunity to request the GIPC Board Chair to help some association members secure internships to further build their skills and abilities.

Hon. Opong-Fosu, awed by the kind yet valuable gesture of the student association’s leadership reiterated the need for leaders, especially young leaders in the country, to think more of impacting the lives of the people they lead.

He admonished the leadership not to pursue fame but rather to use every opportunity to deliver exemplary service to their constituents. “Fame will fade. When I am no more here, what will people remember me for?” he quizzed.

The GIPC Board Chair decried the waning level of patriotism and nationalism, a situation which, he mentioned, must be of concern to every leader and the Ghanaian population at large.

The VORSAG-GCTU delegation presented a citation plaque to Honourable Opong-Fosu in recognition of his invaluable support for their activities and his distinguished leadership and service to Ghana, Africa, and the world.