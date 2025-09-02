Volvo Trucks pioneers engine stop-start system for heavy-duty vehicles

Volvo Trucks has unveiled a groundbreaking engine stop-start technology designed specifically for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, marking an industry first that could reshape fuel efficiency standards across the trucking sector.

The Swedish manufacturer’s latest innovation builds on its existing I-See and I-Roll systems, automatically shutting down engines when sensors detect upcoming downhill sections. According to the company, this technology eliminates fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions during coasting periods, potentially reducing overall fuel use by up to one percent.

The system activates at speeds above 60 kilometers per hour, using real-time road data and curvature analysis to identify optimal shutdown opportunities. When conditions align, including favorable topography and temperature ranges, the engine temporarily powers down while maintaining vehicle momentum on descending gradients.

Jan Hjelmgren, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks, described the development as another step in the company’s environmental strategy. The technology represents months of in-house engineering work, combining predictive mapping with precise engine control systems.

This launch follows Volvo’s recent success in the 2025 Green Truck Award test, where the FH Aero model demonstrated superior fuel efficiency. The victory highlighted improvements from the company’s 2024 aerodynamic redesign and subsequent refinements to cabin airflow.

The new stop-start feature will debut on Volvo FH and FH Aero models equipped with 13-liter diesel engines. Customer orders open in September 2025, positioning the technology as part of Volvo’s broader decarbonization efforts alongside renewable fuel options, battery-electric variants, and fuel-cell systems.

Industry analysts suggest such incremental efficiency gains could prove significant across large fleet operations, where even modest fuel savings translate to substantial cost reductions and emission cuts over time.