Volunteers Race to Digitally Preserve Endangered Gurene Language

A dedicated team of volunteers is racing against time to digitally preserve the Gurene language and culture, working to prevent what they describe as an endangered indigenous language from disappearing entirely.

Felicia Ayeti, project lead of the Gurene Wikimedia Community, outlined the organization’s mission during an interview on Bolgatanga based A1 Radio on Tuesday, emphasizing the urgency of archiving cultural artifacts, language, and traditions for future generations. The community operates as an affiliate of the Dagbani Wikimedia User Group, part of a broader initiative to preserve Mabia languages, a family of northern Ghanaian languages that includes Dagbani, Gurene, Kusaal, and others.

“We realize that the language is going extinct,” Ayeti said. “Many people do not even know how to speak it well. They don’t even know what we are, the things we do, or our culture.”

The organization maintains multiple digital platforms to preserve Gurene heritage. Their primary website, gur.wikipedia.org, hosts articles written in Gurene about schools, prominent figures including members of parliament and district chief executives, and explanations of traditional names and their meanings.

Beyond Wikipedia, the community utilizes Wikicommons to upload photographs of traditional cultural artifacts. Clay cooking pots, traditional brooms, and handcrafted farming implements receive visual documentation, ensuring items that are becoming increasingly rare remain accessible to future generations.

“We have features, the things that we used to have,” Ayeti explained. “Let’s say the pot we used to cook in, not the metal one. The brooms we used to sweep, not the one you stand in. How they used to make the hoe, the metal part. We have all those pictures uploaded into Wikicommons.”

The initiative also employs Wikidata, where community members record names, pronunciations, spellings, origins, and meanings, creating a comprehensive linguistic database for the language. This multilayered approach addresses both the written and spoken dimensions of cultural preservation.

Ayeti highlighted a troubling trend that motivated the project’s creation: a growing reluctance among some community members to identify as Frafra people, the ethnic group associated with the Gurene language. This erosion of cultural identity threatens to accelerate language loss across generations.

“It got to a point that nobody even wanted to say, I’m a Frafra,” she said. “Some people didn’t want to be addressed as Frafras. So if someone like this has a child, 10 years to come, 20 years to come, how would this child get up to know that he’s a Frafra?”

The digital preservation work extends beyond language to encompass religious and cultural practices. Ayeti recounted documenting the chief priest, or Tendana, within Bolgatanga, capturing his explanation of his role and photographing traditional sites including Sirugu pottery and art studio.

The organization operates entirely through volunteer contributions, organizing contests with gift vouchers as incentives to maintain engagement. Cash payments are not provided, with the group instead relying on intrinsic motivation and small awards to recognize quality contributions.

Contributors need not be fluent in Gurene to participate. The organization welcomes technicians who can photograph cultural artifacts, individuals who can teach information and communications technology (ICT) skills, and anyone willing to help with various aspects of digital archiving.

The community has established partnerships with educational institutions across the Upper East Region. The University for Development Studies at Wa supported early efforts, with the language faculty providing crucial backing. More recently, the organization has worked with institutions including the Ejumako campus of the University of Cape Coast, Pusiga’s Gbewaa College, and Professor Millar’s Open University in Bolgatanga.

The group also developed the Khaya app in partnership with Dr. Paul Azunre and his brother Richard Azunre, who lectures at Bolgatanga Technical University. This mobile application enables translation between English and Gurene, utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology trained on thousands of sentences.

Despite their achievements, the organization faces significant obstacles. Access to technology remains a primary concern, with many potential contributors lacking smartphones or computers needed for editing. Internet connectivity and data costs present additional barriers to participation.

“If you don’t have a phone, you cannot edit in Wikipedia,” Ayeti said. “But if you have a PC and you don’t have a data vendor, how do you go onto the internet?”

The volunteer nature of the work also creates retention challenges. Initial enthusiasm often fades when contributors realize no monetary compensation is available, making it difficult to maintain a stable contributor base over time.

Looking forward, the organization aims to expand into additional Wikimedia platforms including Wikimedia in Classrooms, Wiktionary for word archiving, and Wikibooks for storing Gurene language texts. However, reaching these milestones requires building a larger contributor base capable of sustaining long term preservation efforts.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” Ayeti said of their ambitions. “We aim at archiving everything about us and bringing approaches that will help people to really get involved in helping to digitalize the language.”

The organization recently participated in a gathering of 13 Ghanaian language communities in Kumasi, discussing strategies for cultural and linguistic preservation across the nation. Such collaborative efforts reflect growing recognition among indigenous language communities that digital archiving may represent their best chance at cultural survival.