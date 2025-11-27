Volta Trade Fair Advances With Focus on Technology and Youth Development

The 7th Volta Trade and Investment Fair, Ghana’s first ever 24 hour trade fair, entered its second day with organizers outlining a comprehensive program of sector focused forums designed to promote innovation, skills development, and new business opportunities in the region. The fair opened on November 26 and runs until December 8, hosting exhibitors, investors, and visitors around the clock for seven of its 13 days.

Fred Avornyo, Chief Executive Officer of the fair, explained that the program has been designed to reflect the region’s economic potential and the growing relevance of technology, agriculture, sports, and the creative economy. He highlighted an upcoming forum on artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture scheduled for Monday, December 1, which will examine how AI can predict crop yields and support farming activities.

Avornyo indicated the forum will explore technological applications that could transform agricultural practices. The session will be delivered in a hybrid format, allowing participation both onsite and via live streaming on the internet, enabling broader access to the discussion.

The region’s strong sports talent pool will become the focus of a Sports Development Summit on December 2, led by the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS). Avornyo described UHAS as one of Ghana’s most dynamic universities, offering specialized programs not commonly found elsewhere. The institution operates eight schools including the School of Sports and Exercise Medicine, positioning it uniquely to address sports development issues.

The summit will explore strategies to identify, groom, and position regional sports talent for competitive opportunities. Avornyo expressed confidence that the event would help transform local athletes into exportable commodities through proper training and development systems.

The fair will continue with a Women Summit on December 3, followed by the Water Investment Summit on December 4 at 1 p.m., one of the event’s major highlights. Avornyo noted that December 5 will be dedicated to National Farmers’ Day celebrations at the fairgrounds, coinciding with Ghana’s National Farmers’ Day celebrations.

Youth focused activities will take center stage on December 6 during the Young Entrepreneurs’ Forum, which will discuss pathways for job creation and youth led enterprise development. The Creative Industry session will follow on December 7, bringing together experienced practitioners to mentor emerging talent. Avornyo emphasized the region possesses significant creative talent, and successful industry professionals will share insights on building sustainable artistic careers.

He added that this year’s 24 hour format intends to maximize business activity and give exhibitors extended windows to engage customers. The organizers have lined up numerous activities to keep the venue busy, allowing exhibitors to conduct business through the night into the following morning.

The fair is organized by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions, in collaboration with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) under Regional Minister James Gunu’s leadership. The event carries the theme “Volta Rising: Building Global Partnerships for a Thriving 24 Hour Economy”.

The fair aims to position the Volta Region as Ghana’s Eastern Gateway to regional markets, attracting both local and international investors. Close to 900 exhibitors from Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Namibia, India, Malaysia, and other countries are expected at the event, with exhibitions focusing mainly on agribusiness, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), textiles, and manufacturing.

Avornyo encouraged visitors to stay and explore opportunities across the Volta Region, noting that abundant opportunities exist in the area. The extended hours and diverse programming reflect organizers’ ambition to make this edition the most impactful in the fair’s seven year history.