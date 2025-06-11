Volta Regional Minister Pledges Borehole for Taviefe SHS During Sanitary Pad Donation

Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu has committed to addressing critical infrastructure needs at Taviefe Senior High School during a working visit that included a sanitary pad donation initiative.

The Minister joined Health Horizons-China and Strategic Initiatives Limited (SIL) representatives to distribute reusable sanitary pads to female students, targeting improved menstrual hygiene and reduced school absenteeism.

During discussions with school administrators, Hon. Gunu identified the institution’s urgent need for reliable water access, teacher housing, and dining hall furniture as priority concerns. He immediately pledged to provide a borehole, aligning with regional water intervention strategies. “Taviefe SHS will not be left behind in our broader water solutions for schools,” the Minister assured.

Hon. Gunu praised development partners including SIL and Torgbe Afede XIV for complementing government efforts ahead of the nationwide free sanitary pad policy implementation. He encouraged students to focus on academics while promising sports equipment to enhance extracurricular programs. The Minister emphasized collaborative development, stating, “Progress comes when traditional leaders, donors and government unite for education.”

This engagement forms part of Hon. Gunu’s ongoing efforts to strengthen government presence in underserved Volta Region communities and promote equitable educational development.