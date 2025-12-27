Volta Regional House of Chiefs Exonerates Woyome Brothers In Agave Paramount Chieftaincy Dispute

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) has emphatically exonerated former Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Hon. Kwabla Mensah Woyome, and his elder brother, Dumega Alfred Agbesi Woyome, from allegations linking them to the ongoing Agave Paramount Stool chieftaincy dispute.

In a strongly worded statement dated Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and signed by the President of the VRHC, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, and his Vice President, Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, the House dismissed claims that the Woyome brothers unlawfully interfered in the gazetting of Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV as Paramount Chief of the Agave Traditional Area.

According to the VRHC, the brothers should be left alone, as they played no role in influencing the decision to gazette Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV into the National Register of Chiefs.

The House clarified that the decision to process and transmit the chieftaincy declaration forms (DCF) was taken independently by the VRHC at a time when the Agave Traditional Council was not in existence.

Background to the Allegations

The VRHC’s response follows allegations arising from internal conflicts within the Agave Paramount Chieftaincy structure. A group of individuals described by the House as “troublemakers,” including some self-styled chiefs, queen mothers, and their supporters, accused the Woyome brothers of unlawfully interfering in Agave traditional affairs.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, the group staged a protest and petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, calling on him to halt what they described as “systematic and unlawful interference” by the Woyome brothers in chieftaincy matters.

The petition alleged that the brothers were “outsiders” to Agave customs and therefore unqualified to participate in traditional leadership issues—claims the Woyome brothers have strongly rejected. They argue that their accusers themselves lack legitimate blood ties to the Agave Paramount Stool.

“The Woyome brothers do not fit the traditional priestly role in Agave. By customs and laws, they are considered outsiders. Despite this, they have used their former positions—one as a Consul and the other as an MP—to meddle in chieftaincy matters that do not concern them,” the petition alleged.

The same group further claimed in a viral publication that the President of the VRHC, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, had colluded with the Woyome brothers to install and gazette Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV as Paramount Chief.

These allegations were flatly denied by both the VRHC and the Woyome brothers, who described them as fabricated lies motivated by selfish interests.

VRHC Explains Gazetting Process

In its statement, the VRHC described the allegations as false, baseless, and reflective of ignorance about the established processes governing the registration of chiefs in Ghana.

The House explained that chieftaincy declaration forms are normally first processed by the relevant Traditional Council before being forwarded to the Regional House of Chiefs and subsequently to the National House of Chiefs.

However, in situations where no Traditional Council exists—as was the case in Agave at the time—the responsibility lies with the Regional House of Chiefs to process and forward the forms directly.

The above situation, however, anabled some individuals in Agave to fraudulently present themselves to the VRHC to be gazetted as Chiefs without the knowledge of their family heads/stool fathers . This is one of the main causes of the Chieftaincy disbute. The Agave TRADITIONAL Council under the leadership of its President, Torgbega Hedihor Hlitabo IV , has received petition to cure this anomalies.

According to the VRHC, the chieftaincy declaration forms of Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV were processed in compliance with a directive from the National House of Chiefs, which instructed that declaration forms should be processed even when chieftaincy cases are pending.

This directive followed the removal of questions 11 and 12 from the previous chieftaincy declaration forms. These questions had previously required disclosure of pending cases relating to a chief’s installation.

The VRHC noted that the same directive enabled several other chiefs with pending cases before judicial committees to be gazetted, including:

Togbe Adamah III of the Somey Traditional Area, Togbega Sei II of the Botoku Traditional Area, Togbe Dagadu IX of the Akpini Traditional Area and Togbe Akpo Ashiakpor VI of the Weta Traditional Area

“It is therefore wholly untrue that the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs colluded with the Woyome brothers or any other persons in processing the chieftaincy declaration forms of Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV,” the statement stressed.

The House further stated that there was nothing extraordinary about the Agave case, as the same procedures were applied uniformly across the region.

Woyome Family Traces Deep Royal Lineage

Amid the controversy, renewed attention has been drawn to the Woyome family’s deep-rooted royal lineage in Anlo-Ewe, Fievie, and Agave history, tracing back centuries to the foundations of the Ana Kingdom.

Authoritative family records indicate that the Woyomes descend from Dzatugbedzea of Whuti, daughter of Atsufui, whose lineage produced prominent families including the Tamekloe, Tsikata, Fiawoo, Nazah, and Anaglate families.

Atsu and Atsufui trace their ancestry to Ayelevi, the first Paramount Queen Mother of Anlo and granddaughter of Mariama, sister to King Adela Akalo—the founder of the Fievie people and patriarch of the Ana Kingdom.

This lineage places Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome in a direct patrilineal line from Togbe Akalo, one of the most revered figures in Anlo–Agave history.

His father, Mr. Emmanuel Ambrose Woyome, was the son of Yombo Kuvi Yaka Azilapu and Isaac Gabriel Kodzo Nornorkuadzi Woyome (1882–1969), the first African Chief Registrar of the West African Court of Appeals at Ada Foah.

Nornorkuadzi Woyome was also head of the Afevieme Clan of Fievie and successfully led the landmark land case decided by Justice Oleenu in 1965, a ruling that remains res judicata.

Family history further records that many Agave clans migrated from Agavedzi in Anlo and were guided by the Fievie clan in their resettlement along the western banks of the Volta River.

The Woyome family also held significant spiritual authority in Agave. Mr. Emmanuel Woyome’s senior sister served as the fourth Ahorkale of Agave, the Chief Fetish Priestess responsible for performing the sacred laka ritual that ends the annual ban on drumming and noise-making.

Today, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, whose mother hails from Lakpo in Agave, serves as head of the Afevieme Clan of Fievie, traditional Megbeda to the legitimate Paramount Chief, and President of the Agave Traditional Council. He also holds the title of current Togbe Akalo of the Ana Kingdom.

According to the family, these historical records underscore their central role in the history of the Agave Traditional Area and challenge claims that they are outsiders to its customs.

Further details are expected as the Woyome family continues to document and publish its extensive historical archives.