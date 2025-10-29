Volta Region to Host 41st National Farmers Day Celebration

The Volta Region will host the 41st National Farmers Day celebration on Friday, December 5, 2025, offering an opportunity to showcase the region’s agricultural potential and attract investment, officials announced.

The Volta Region has been selected to host the 41st National Farmers Day celebration, scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025, under the theme “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.”

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu announced the selection at a press briefing in Ho, describing it as both an honour and an opportunity for the region to showcase its agricultural potential and cultural heritage to attract investors and foreign partners.

Gunu emphasized that the Farmers Day celebration provides an essential platform to honour the contributions of farmers and fishermen to Ghana’s food security, economic development, and sustainability. He urged traditional authorities, farmers associations, private sector players, and residents to actively participate in the event and the Volta Trade Fair, which will spotlight local products, innovations, and agribusiness prospects.

“This is a proud moment for the Volta Region,” he said. He noted that the region is blessed with fertile lands and hardworking farmers, adding that hosting the celebration allows Volta to display its agricultural strength to the rest of the country.

The minister revealed that district and municipal assemblies in the region will hold their Farmers Day activities one week before the national celebration to recognise local farmers and agripreneurs at the community level. This approach will enable districts to fully participate in the national event and showcase their potential.

This year’s celebration is expected to draw dignitaries, policymakers, agricultural experts, and exhibitors from across Ghana and beyond. The event will feature a trade fair highlighting regional agricultural products and innovations.

Gunu expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for selecting the Volta Region as host and assured that chiefs, elders, and residents are fully prepared to make the celebration memorable and successful. He believes hosting the event will attract more investors to promote accelerated development in the region.