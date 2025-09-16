Volta Region Signs Green Technology Pact with China

Ghana’s Volta Region has partnered with a Chinese environmental technology center to accelerate sustainable development and attract green investments through a strategic cooperation agreement signed Monday in Ho.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council formalized the partnership with the Belt and Road Environmental Technology Exchange and Transfer Center based in Shenzhen, establishing a framework for technology transfer, bilateral trade, and sustainable investment opportunities under China’s Green Belt and Road Initiative.

Regional Minister James Gunu signed the memorandum of understanding at the Regional Residency, describing the agreement as a pivotal moment for the region’s economic transformation. The partnership aims to position Volta as a credible investment destination while opening Asian market access for local businesses.

“This milestone marks a new era of strategic partnerships for the Volta Region, positioning us as a credible destination for real investment,” Gunu stated after the ceremony. “The message is clear: Volta cannot miss it again. Volta is open for business.”

The collaboration encompasses multiple strategic areas including information sharing on investment opportunities and policy intelligence, participation in international exhibitions and trade forums, facilitation of business missions for government and private sector delegations, and direct support for bilateral trade projects.

Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor, Commissioner and Volta representative to the National Development Planning Commission, spearheaded the initiative through the Volta Economic Embassy and Volta Economic Forum platforms. His efforts have positioned the region to leverage international partnerships for economic diversification.

Chinese investors are expected to explore opportunities in renewable energy, agriculture, and infrastructure development in Ghana’s eastern corridor, while Volta-based businesses gain access to Asian markets through the Shenzhen connection. The partnership aligns with Ghana’s broader strategy to diversify its economy and strengthen international cooperation.

The agreement builds on recent momentum, including the African Development Bank’s landmark letter of intent to support the Volta Economic Corridor development initiative. These partnerships collectively aim to transform the region into an economic hub under Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme.

Regional officials anticipate the Chinese partnership will accelerate infrastructure development, particularly as the region prepares for the reconstruction of the Ho-Denu road, a critical trade route connecting communities and facilitating commercial activities.

The timing appears strategic as the Volta Investment Summit scheduled for November 26 to December 8, 2025, aims to redistribute Ghana’s economic weight beyond traditional centers. The Chinese partnership provides additional credibility and investment prospects for the upcoming summit.

Environmental sustainability remains central to the cooperation framework, with both parties committed to promoting green technology transfer and environmentally sound development practices. This focus aligns with global trends toward sustainable investment and climate-conscious economic development.

Industry observers note that the partnership positions Volta to attract more international investment at a time when Ghana seeks to diversify its economic base and reduce dependence on traditional sectors. The region’s strategic location and natural resources make it attractive for sustainable development projects.

The agreement represents a significant diplomatic and economic achievement for the newly restructured Volta Region, which has focused on establishing itself as an investment-friendly destination since administrative reorganization created the separate Oti Region.