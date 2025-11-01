Volta Region Set to Host Ghana’s Largest Gated City in Multi-Million Dollar Development

The Tema Development Corporation has unveiled ambitious plans for a landmark mixed-use project called Oxygen City in Ho, positioning the Volta Region as a key driver of Ghana’s 24-hour economy and regional industrialization agenda.

Speaking at the Volta Economic Forum on the theme “Harnessing the Volta Corridor Economic Potential for the 24-Hour Economy Take-off,” TDC Managing Director Courage K. M. Nunekpeku announced the initiative forms part of the corporation’s expanded mandate to extend beyond the Tema enclave and spur large-scale development across Ghana.

TDC has secured about 1,800 acres of land from the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources for the project, specifically around the airport enclave in Ho. Nunekpeku disclosed that the layout has been completed with serviced plots for residential, industrial and tourism purposes.

The project includes 200 acres earmarked for an industrial park and another 100 acres for a health tourism complex, developed in collaboration with traditional leaders including Togbe Sri III and the Ho Municipal Assembly. Nunekpeku questioned why people should travel to Asia or Europe for healthcare when Ghana can create world-class medical facilities locally, saying Oxygen City will help change that narrative.

Described as Ghana’s biggest gated community, Oxygen City will feature modern residential areas, commercial spaces, a golf course and leisure facilities. According to Nunekpeku, the project is at an advanced stage, with President John Dramani Mahama expected to cut the sod within four weeks to mark the official start of construction. When completed, it will be bigger than Regimanuel Estate, making it the largest gated community in Ghana.

This marks a significant milestone for TDC, which until 2017 was legally restricted to operating within the 63-square-mile Tema Acquisition Area. Following the revision of its mandate, the company can now operate across the country, with the Ho project serving as the first practical step in rolling out this expanded role.

Nunekpeku revealed that TDC has adopted a new strategy to develop regional economic zones, with the Volta Region serving as the first of five planned projects. Similar initiatives will follow in the Ashanti, Central, Western and Eastern Regions. He emphasized the project will drive job creation and business growth across construction, energy and service sectors while strengthening Ghana’s real estate and tourism industries.

The site lies close to the Ho Airport, which has been designated as a pilot training school, as well as the regional hospital and several educational institutions, making Ho a highly attractive location for modern residential projects.

The Managing Director urged government agencies and local authorities to prioritize completion of the Eastern Corridor Road, describing it as crucial to unlocking trade, logistics and investment along the Volta economic corridor. He also highlighted the University of Health and Allied Sciences as a potential growth catalyst, calling for expanded infrastructure to accommodate up to 50,000 students, which could create an entire ecosystem of economic activity around education and housing.

Nunekpeku stressed that the Volta Region’s tourism potential remains underdeveloped, pointing to its mountains, valleys and coastal belt as opportunities for world-class attractions. He compared the region’s assets to what exists in Singapore, from Ho to Tanyigbe, Kpando and Amedzofe.

He called on district and municipal leaders to form partnerships to develop the Volta coastline from Sogakope to Aflao, including revival of the Keta Port Project, which he said could transform the region into a logistics and trade hub.

Togbe Afede XIV warmly welcomed the initiative, stressing that housing is a critical need across all regions, and underlined the project’s potential to reduce the housing deficit, generate employment opportunities and attract investment into the Volta Region.

In closing remarks, Nunekpeku challenged both public and private sector leaders to move from rhetoric to results, stating that development demands bold, deliberate decisions. He emphasized that TDC has taken the lead and soon, Oxygen City will stand as proof that transformation begins with courage.

The Volta Economic Forum brought together policymakers, private investors and business executives to discuss strategies for accelerating the region’s economic transformation under Ghana’s 24-hour economy framework, with a focus on infrastructure, housing, tourism and trade.