Volta Region Seeks Investors for Historic Coffee Processing Revival

Ghana’s Volta Regional Minister James Gunu has launched an investment drive to revive the defunct Hohoe Coffee Processing Factory, positioning the facility as a cornerstone of the government’s 24-Hour Economy initiative and regional development strategy.

The factory, established in 1957 during Ghana’s first president Kwame Nkrumah’s administration, represents a strategic opportunity to transform Hohoe into a key agro-processing hub while creating employment opportunities in the municipality of 167,000 residents.

The revival aligns with the government’s Volta Economic Corridor Programme, a flagship component of the 24-hour economy strategy aimed at tackling food inflation, unemployment, and over-reliance on imports.

Speaking during a working visit to Hohoe Municipality, Gunu emphasized the Volta Regional Coordinating Council’s commitment to facilitating investor engagement and ensuring the factory’s successful restoration. The facility’s strategic location positions it to serve coffee-producing communities including Wli and Gbledi, which would provide steady raw material supplies.

Coffee cultivation in Ghana primarily occurs in the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Eastern, Central, Western and Volta Regions, with the coffee season running from October to September. The country produces approximately 37,000 60kg bags annually, with smallholder farmers averaging 300kg of coffee cherries per hectare.

Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive Prosper Kumi highlighted the factory’s potential to add value to local coffee production before products reach domestic and international markets. The municipality’s agricultural profile shows significant potential, with annual cassava production of 75,000 metric tons and capacity to exceed 100,000 metric tons.

Frank Amoah Frimpong, Regional Administrator at the Ghana Cocoa Board, noted the facility’s existing infrastructure includes machines capable of processing both coffee and shea products, alongside established warehouse facilities. This dual-processing capability could enhance the factory’s economic viability and attract diverse investor interest.

The 24-Hour Economy Programme identifies priority value chains across all regions, including agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, light manufacturing, tourism, digital services, and the creative economy. The programme is estimated to cost $4 billion initially.

The Hohoe factory’s revival could significantly impact regional coffee production, which has faced challenges despite Ghana’s potential in the sector. Coffee cultivation in Ghana started in the mid-eighteenth century when missionaries introduced the crop, with most production occurring through smallholder farmers and scattered plantations in cocoa-growing regions.

Recent initiatives have highlighted Ghana’s growing coffee sector, with Volta Region producers participating in international networking sessions and showcasing excellence in coffee cultivation.

The factory’s location in Hohoe, approximately 78 kilometers from Ho and 220 kilometers from Accra, provides strategic access to both regional markets and export channels. The municipality’s designation as one of Ghana’s best-performing assemblies adds credibility to the investment proposition.

Revival of the facility would address multiple economic objectives, including rural employment creation, value addition to agricultural products, and reduction of post-harvest losses among local farmers. The initiative also supports Ghana’s broader industrialization agenda and import substitution goals.

Under the 24-hour Economy Programme, the government plans to reposition the Volta Basin as a national production zone and logistics artery, with the Hohoe factory serving as a critical component of this transformation.

Potential investors would benefit from established infrastructure, guaranteed raw material supplies from local communities, and government support through the 24-Hour Economy framework. The facility’s dual-processing capability for coffee and shea products offers diversification opportunities that could enhance profitability and market resilience.

The coffee processing sector in Ghana has experienced various development phases, including the Agricultural Diversification Project in 1991 and the Coffee Development Project in 2010, demonstrating continued government commitment to the industry’s growth.

Local stakeholders view the factory’s revival as transformative for Hohoe’s economic landscape, with potential spillover effects including increased farmer incomes, enhanced export capabilities, and strengthened local supply chains. The initiative could serve as a model for similar agro-processing investments across Ghana’s rural communities.

Success would depend on securing committed investors with processing expertise, establishing reliable supply chain agreements with local farmers, and implementing sustainable operational models that ensure long-term viability while supporting community development objectives.

The investment opportunity comes as Ghana seeks to reduce agricultural import dependence and strengthen domestic value chains, making the Hohoe factory’s revival both economically strategic and nationally significant for the country’s industrialization goals.