Volta Region seeks global partners for 24-hour economy transformation

The Volta Region is positioning itself as Ghana’s next industrial powerhouse, leveraging President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy to attract international investment and revive dormant industries.

Regional Minister James Gunu outlined the ambitious vision during the launch of the 7th Volta Trade and Investment Fair in Juapong, where officials are banking on the government’s flagship economic policy to transform the region’s fortunes.

The fair, themed “Volta Rising: Building Global Partnerships for a Thriving 24-Hour Economy,” directly supports Mahama’s plan to stimulate growth, create 1.7 million jobs and attract $4 billion in investments over four years. The policy carries initial government backing of $300 million.

“For the Volta Region, the opportunities are immense,” Gunu declared, highlighting plans to revive Juapong Textile Limited under the 24-hour operational model. The defunct textile company has become symbolic of the region’s industrial rebirth potential.

A 1,500-acre industrial park secured in Adaklu will serve as the manufacturing, logistics and export hub supporting the regional transformation. Gunu described the development as creating space for companies to operate around-the-clock production schedules.

The minister emphasized that the trade fair extends beyond showcasing cultural heritage to actively courting global investors for partnerships in agribusiness, manufacturing and tourism development. Several infrastructure projects are already underway to support industrial growth.

Construction of the Volivo Bridge, road network improvements and the Volta Lake Corridor initiative are expected to boost transport connectivity, irrigation farming, tourism and agro-processing capabilities across the region.

“We cannot achieve this transformation alone,” Gunu acknowledged. “We need international investors, strategic alliances and global partnerships to bring technology, capital and expertise to our dear region.”

The revival of Juapong Textile Limited holds particular significance for regional officials. Gunu likened the company’s potential redevelopment to “dry bones rising again,” symbolizing broader industrial resurrection possibilities under the 24-hour economy framework.

Tourism potential across all Volta Region districts remains largely untapped, according to the minister. He stressed that proper packaging and strategic partnerships could unlock significant economic value from the region’s natural and cultural attractions.

The 2025 trade fair represents the seventh edition of the annual event, designed to convene businesses, policymakers and investors ahead of November’s main exhibition. New projects and partnership opportunities will be showcased during the expanded program.

A dedicated Volta Investment Summit will complement the trade fair activities, providing focused discussions on investment opportunities and development priorities. Officials expect significant interest from both domestic and international participants.

The 24-hour economy policy aims to maximize productive capacity by encouraging businesses to operate extended hours, potentially creating multiple work shifts and increasing overall economic output. Manufacturing, services and agriculture sectors could all benefit from the approach.

For the Volta Region, the policy offers particular promise given its strategic location, available land resources and existing infrastructure foundation. Regional officials see the combination as attractive to investors seeking expansion opportunities in West Africa.

Success of the initiative could position the Volta Region as a model for other areas seeking to implement the 24-hour economy concept. The government views such regional transformations as crucial for achieving national development objectives.