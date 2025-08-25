Volta Region launches investment fair to attract West African capital

The Volta Region will host its seventh annual trade fair in November, positioning the eastern region as Ghana’s commercial gateway to West Africa’s transport corridors and neighboring economies.

Organizers unveiled plans for the “Volta Rising” event, emphasizing public-private partnerships between the Association of Ghana Industries and regional authorities to attract capital across agriculture, technology and manufacturing sectors.

Chief Executive Officer Fred Avornyo described the initiative as targeting unemployment while diversifying the regional economy beyond traditional activities. The fair aims to channel both foreign and domestic investment into projects structured for rapid returns.

“This represents a true collaboration designed to address joblessness and economic transformation,” Avornyo stated during the launch announcement.

A debut investment summit will anchor the November gathering, featuring vetted projects presented directly to potential funders. Organizers claim these opportunities offer measurable returns attractive to local entrepreneurs and international investors seeking West African exposure.

The region’s strategic location bordering Togo provides access to markets extending through Benin, Nigeria and Cameroon. Officials estimate the geographic position opens pathways to over 400 million consumers across multiple countries.

“The Volta Region serves as Ghana’s eastern gateway, reaching beyond our borders into the broader West African market,” Avornyo explained. “Seizing this opportunity can transform us into a regional integration hub.”

The fair will showcase round-the-clock economic activities under Ghana’s 24-hour economy initiative, demonstrating how extended business hours can drive growth in commerce, culture and tourism sectors.

Cultural exhibitions will run alongside business matchmaking sessions, including creative industry displays and tourism promotion under the “Visit Volta, Experience Ghana” campaign. Youth engagement programs featuring essay and quiz competitions aim to broaden local participation.

Sectoral focus areas include agribusiness development, information technology expansion, tourism infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities. These industries align with national priorities for economic diversification and job creation.

The Association of Ghana Industries partnership with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council represents efforts to strengthen private sector involvement in regional development planning. Previous editions attracted modest investment compared to organizers’ current ambitions.

Regional officials view the fair as repositioning Volta within Ghana’s national economic strategy while enhancing the country’s competitiveness for African investment flows. The timing coincides with continental trade agreement implementations opening new market opportunities.

Business-to-business networking sessions will connect local companies with potential partners across West Africa’s economic corridors. These connections could establish supply chains extending beyond Ghana’s borders into regional markets.

The November event builds on six previous fairs while introducing investment summit features designed to generate concrete funding commitments rather than preliminary discussions. Success metrics will focus on actual capital commitments and job creation announcements.