Volta Region Gears Up To Host 41st National Farmers’ Day Celebration

The Volta Region is set to host the 41st National Farmers’ Day celebration in Ho on Friday, December 5, 2025. Speaking at a joint press briefing and soiree in Ho, Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu affirmed the region’s readiness and emphasized its vital role in Ghana’s food security.

Since its launch in 1988, National Farmers’ Day has become a cornerstone of Ghana’s agricultural calendar, honoring the dedication, innovation, and resilience of farmers, fishers, and agricultural workers. The event highlights agriculture as the backbone of the national economy and a key driver of development.

This year’s celebration, themed “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future,” underscores the country’s commitment to food self-sufficiency, the promotion of locally produced goods, and the pursuit of sustainable agricultural practices.

Hon. Gunu assured the media that extensive preparations are underway. The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), local assemblies, traditional authorities, and development partners, is working diligently to ensure a successful and impactful event. “We’re collaborating with all stakeholders—from security agencies and private sector actors to the media—to deliver a celebration worthy of national significance,” he stated.

He described the opportunity to host the event as both an honor and a recognition of the region’s contributions to Ghana’s agricultural value chain. “From our hardworking farmers to our expanding agri-business sector, Volta continues to play a pivotal role in feeding the nation,” he added.

The Minister also outlined the wide-ranging benefits of hosting the celebration, including economic stimulation, increased visibility for agri-business and tourism, cultural promotion, networking opportunities, youth engagement, and job creation. He extended an open invitation to corporate bodies, Farmer-Based Organizations (FBOs), and individuals to support and sponsor the event. He commended J. A. Horgli and Sons for their early contribution of GH¢50,000 towards the celebration.

“This is a moment to showcase the best of Volta—our hospitality, culture, and agricultural excellence. To our farmers, fishers, and processors: this celebration is for you. Your commitment continues to inspire us all,” Hon. Gunu concluded.

He encouraged residents of the Volta Region to participate actively and demonstrate the region’s spirit of unity and excellence as it welcomes the nation to Ho.

Coinciding with the Farmers’ Day festivities is the region’s 24-hour Trade and Investment Fair, scheduled from Wednesday, November 26 to Monday, December 8, 2025. Mr. Dela Gadzanku, Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional Chair of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), pledged his outfit’s full support for the fair in collaboration with the VRCC and other partners.

Mr. Gadzanku praised the Regional Minister’s dedication to regional development, describing him as a “24-hour Minister.” He called on the media and stakeholders to rally behind the Minister’s efforts and avoid divisive commentary that could hinder progress.