Volta Region Council Of State Member Honoured At Dzodze

The chiefs and people of the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region have honoured the Volta Regional Representative on the Council of State not only for the commitment and sterling leadership qualities but also for his contribution to the development of the region.

According to the people, since his ascension to the position on the Council of State, they have not regretted pushing Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atople to such an enviable position.

Mr. Kwamighah-Atople’s journey to the Council of State started in February 2025 when he secured twenty-four (24) out of the thirty-five (35) valid votes cast to beat twelve (12) other contestants to emerge victorious in that election.

Since he assumed duty after the elections, residents of the region say Tanko has not relented in his efforts to push for the right agenda and development of the region.

At the 2025 Duamenefa Foundation Regional Sports Tournament at Dzodze on Saturday, the chiefs presented a plaque and citation to Mr. Kwamigah-Atople for demonstrating full commitment to the development of the region. Tanko, who was the headline sponsor of this year’s festival and tournament as Togbi Nyaxordeakorla I, together with his wife, being Mama Nyaxordeakorla I, Mr. Kwamigah-Atople’s passion and vision is to help create a society in which individuals would have equal, fair, and equitable access to the most necessities of life in a stable, safe, and peaceful society.

The citation noted that Mr. Kwamigah-Atople’s commitment and contribution reflect not only a deep sense of responsibility but also advancing social responsibility. It said his selfless leadership and support in philanthropy set a powerful example of civic responsibility, adding that his continuous support to Duamenefa remains indispensable to building a more inclusive and equitable society.

The Volta Regional Chapter of the Conference of Presiding Members (CPMs) also decorated the Council of State Member with a kente cloth for his hard work and sacrifices so far for the region.

Hon. Mawunyo Agbe, the Presiding Member (PM) of the Ho Municipal Assembly and Dean of the CPMs for the Volta Region, noted that since the emergence of the Council of State Member on the scene, he has not relented in his efforts to ensure that all the eighteen (18) districts and municipalities of the region benefit from his immense support and encouragement in all efforts to transform the region. ‘In fact, ever since we voted for him, we have not regretted our action in any form. He has been up to standard and also up to his job till now, Hon. Agbe emphasized.

The CPM Dean described the Council of State Member as the light of the Volta Region, saying he is not only accessible but also approachable in all forms. Mr. Agbe said Mr. Kwamigah-Atople is the only Council of State Member who often calls them to ask about the challenges and state of their Assemblies and subsequently follows up with discussions to resolve those issues.

He described his nine (9) month period as a representative of the Volta Region in the august Council as remarkable and very impressive.

The Dean expressed the hope that his continuous sacrifice and support to the region’s development would continue to inure to the benefit of the citizens, assuring Mr. Kwamigah-Atople of their unwavering support and commitment towards the realization of the vision of the region.