Volta Region Battles Hunger as Food Insecurity Deepens Across Ghana

Geography is destiny in Ghana’s hunger crisis. While residents of Accra enjoy relative food security, families in the Volta Region are struggling to put meals on the table, with the gap between regions widening as national food insecurity worsens. The stark disparity reveals how uneven agricultural development and infrastructure investment have created a divided food system where location increasingly determines whether a Ghanaian eats or goes hungry.

New data from the Ghana Statistical Service marking World Food Day 2025 paints a sobering portrait of a nation locked in a persistent battle with hunger. The number of food-insecure Ghanaians surged by 900,000 during 2024, rising from 12.4 million in the first quarter to 13.3 million by the fourth quarter, representing a 7.3 percent increase. More troubling still, the overlap between food insecurity and multidimensional poverty expanded, with 400,000 additional Ghanaians falling into both categories, bringing the total to 4.1 million.

The regional picture reveals crisis points. The Volta Region recorded the highest incidence of food insecurity at 52 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, up slightly from 51.5 percent earlier in the year. Compare this to Greater Accra, where despite economic challenges, food insecurity stands at 29 percent, up from 20.2 percent over the same period. The gap between Ghana’s wealthiest region and its most food-insecure area remains a chasm of nearly 23 percentage points, underscoring how rural communities bear a disproportionate burden of the nation’s hunger problem.

Northern and transitional zones face even sharper challenges. Beyond the Volta Region, areas such as Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West grapple with recurring food shortages driven by climate-related crop failures, limited infrastructure, and restricted access to credit. These regions have become synonymous with seasonal hunger, with families relying on emergency assistance during lean periods. The concentration of food insecurity in rural areas reflects decades of underinvestment in agricultural infrastructure and support systems that have failed to keep pace with population growth.

Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported food compounds the crisis. The country spends approximately US$2 billion annually on imported food, draining foreign currency reserves and exposing the nation to global price shocks. This import dependence means that when international food prices spike or currency fluctuations occur, ordinary Ghanaians feel the impact immediately through rising costs at market. The 2024 data revealed that Ghana spent GH₵38.95 billion on imported food, with grains, vegetables, oils, cereals, meat, sugar products, and fish collectively making up over half of all food imports.

Government initiatives have attempted to address agricultural productivity, though results remain mixed. The Planting for Food and Jobs programme, launched in 2017, initially boosted yields for crops like maize and rice, but its impact has slowed due to limited fertilizer access, erratic rainfall patterns, and post-harvest losses. Similarly ambitious projects such as One District, One Dam and Agricultural Mechanization Service Centres aimed to overcome irrigation and mechanization barriers but have been hampered by inconsistent funding, weak monitoring, and the intensifying effects of climate change, particularly in northern regions.

The regional divide reveals structural inequality within Ghana’s food system. Investment in agricultural development has concentrated in areas with better infrastructure and market access, leaving peripheral regions behind. Female-headed households face particular vulnerability, with food insecurity rising from 40.4 percent in the first quarter to 44 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to 37.1 percent among male-headed households. This gender dimension adds another layer of complexity to food insecurity, as women typically manage household nutrition while often controlling fewer economic resources.

Closing the regional divide demands deliberate action. Stakeholders emphasize that narrowing food insecurity gaps requires greater investment in irrigation infrastructure, targeted input subsidies, improved extension services, and better post-harvest management in high-vulnerability regions. Smallholder farmers, who produce most of Ghana’s food, need strengthened access to credit, land security, and modern farming techniques. Without addressing these structural barriers, regional disparities will persist.

The release of this data during World Food Day observance serves as both reminder and urgency. The GSS called for coordinated, data-driven interventions to enhance food availability, ensure access to nutritious diets, and strengthen sustainable food systems. This requires coordinated effort between national government, regional authorities, development partners, and local communities to ensure that Ghana’s agricultural potential translates into actual food on tables across all regions, not just in cities.