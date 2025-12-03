Volta Fair Women’s Forum Targets Global Markets

The 2025 Volta Fair Women’s Forum will prioritize building the capacity of women entrepreneurs to access international business and investment opportunities when it convenes Wednesday in the Volta Region.

Chief Executive Officer Fredrick Avornyo announced the forum carries the theme “Empowering Volta Women Entrepreneurs for Global Partnerships.” The event seeks to equip women-led businesses with essential knowledge, networks, and resources needed for global competition.

Organisers said the forum is designed to stimulate meaningful dialogue around strengthening women’s participation in international markets. The statement encouraged all women in business and emerging entrepreneurs to join deliberations on strategies for global participation.

The gathering will bring together business leaders, mentors, policymakers, and development partners to examine critical themes. Discussions will cover access to finance, digital readiness, branding strategies, export markets, and capacity building initiatives specific to women entrepreneurs in the region.

According to the planning committee, providing women with appropriate tools, skills, and networking opportunities remains essential for expanding the region’s economic presence and fostering inclusive growth. The approach reflects growing recognition that women’s economic participation drives broader development outcomes.

Participants will hear success stories from women-led enterprises during the forum. Organisers also plan to offer practical guidance on how entrepreneurs can leverage global value chains to expand their businesses beyond local markets.

The Volta Fair has positioned itself as a platform for projecting the region as an emerging hub for innovation, investment, and inclusive entrepreneurship. This year’s Women’s Forum reinforces that commitment by focusing specifically on elevating women’s economic empowerment and international competitiveness.

The forum represents part of broader efforts to integrate Volta Region businesses into continental and global trade networks. Women entrepreneurs face distinct challenges in accessing capital, markets, and business development support, making targeted capacity building programmes particularly valuable.

Avornyo emphasized the strategic importance of preparing women entrepreneurs for international opportunities as global trade patterns continue evolving. The forum aims to bridge gaps between local business capabilities and international market requirements.