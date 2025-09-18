Volkswagen Powers Historic African UCI Championships with Fleet Partnership

Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda has secured the official mobility partnership for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, providing 114 vehicles to support the first-ever world cycling championships held on African soil from September 21-28 in Kigali.

The championship represents a historic milestone as the global cycling spotlight shines on Kigali for the 98th edition of the UCI Road World Championships, marking the first time in the event’s 103-year history that Africa hosts this prestigious competition. The week-long event is expected to welcome approximately 1,000 cyclists from around the world.

Volkswagen’s commitment extends beyond vehicle provision, reflecting the company’s broader $20 million investment in Rwanda’s mobility ecosystem since establishing operations in the country. The partnership demonstrates how international sporting events can accelerate automotive infrastructure development in emerging markets.

The vehicle fleet will serve multiple operational requirements throughout the championship week. Teams, officials, and logistics staff will have access to Volkswagen’s diverse model range, with the all-new T-Cross 2025 designated as the tournament’s official vehicle alongside the Amarok, Touareg, and ID.4 models.

Rwanda’s Sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire praised the collaboration’s sustainability focus. “The Government of Rwanda is proud to see the Rwanda Cycling Federation partnering with Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda for the UCI 2025 World Championships. This collaboration ensures that the mobility needs of this global event are met in a sustainable way, while also driving innovation and delivering lasting benefits for our communities,” Mukazayire stated.

Rwanda’s cycling development journey began in 2008 when the country hosted its first international cycling event, building from having no presence among the world’s top cycling nations following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The transformation culminates with hosting the world’s premier cycling championship just 17 years later.

Serge Kamuhinda, CEO of Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda, emphasized the strategic alignment between the partnership and Rwanda’s emerging status as an international sports destination. “After successfully becoming a preferred host for international conferences, Rwanda has recently built world-class sports infrastructure to become a sought-after sports event destination in Africa,” Kamuhinda noted.

Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda operates comprehensive mobility services including ride-hailing and corporate car sharing through the Move App, developed in partnership with local IT startup Awesomity Lab. This technological integration supports the company’s broader vision for modern, accessible mobility across Rwanda and Africa.

The partnership extends beyond vehicle logistics to include continent-wide engagement initiatives. Volkswagen plans extensive digital activations featuring real-time daily video series providing insider championship perspectives, alongside content produced by 10 influencers and creators from across Africa.

The championships feature 13 official events across eight intensive days, with riders competing in junior, under-23, and elite men’s and women’s categories. Time trials will open the competition before road races conclude the historic week.

Kamuhinda highlighted Volkswagen’s established cycling partnership credentials, noting that VWMSR has supported the Tour du Rwanda for three consecutive years. “We chose to be part of this historic event as well, as Volkswagen aligns with the values of performance, and bringing people together to celebrate mobility,” he explained.

The UCI championships represent more than sporting achievement for Rwanda. The event showcases the country’s transformation into a modern, digitally-connected nation capable of hosting world-class international competitions while supporting sustainable mobility solutions.

CFAO Mobility Rwanda, operating as the exclusive Rwandan distributor for Volkswagen through its subsidiary relationship with CFAO Automotive, has established itself as the largest automobile network across Africa and French overseas territories. This infrastructure supports seamless event logistics coordination.

The vehicle selection reflects Volkswagen’s commitment to showcasing diverse mobility solutions appropriate for African conditions. The T-Cross 2025’s tournament designation as the official vehicle provides market introduction opportunities while demonstrating practical urban mobility capabilities.

For Rwanda’s cycling community, the championships represent validation of years of development investment in sports infrastructure and international event hosting capabilities. The successful delivery of mobility solutions through the Volkswagen partnership demonstrates private sector alignment with national development objectives.

The collaboration establishes precedents for future international sporting events in Rwanda and across Africa. Volkswagen’s comprehensive approach, combining vehicle provision with digital engagement and technological integration, provides a template for sustainable event partnerships that deliver lasting community benefits beyond the competition period.