Vodacom Powers All African Operations with Renewable Electricity

Vodacom Group has achieved 100% renewable electricity procurement across its African operations, becoming the continent’s first multinational telecom operator to reach this milestone.

The company sources all purchased electricity from renewables through on-site installations, power purchase agreements (PPAs), and renewable energy certificates (RECs), advancing its goal of net-zero emissions in direct operations by 2035.

Chief Technology Officer Dejan Kastelic stated: “We are extremely proud of this achievement as we continue to reduce our environmental impact and improve the sustainability of our operations across Africa. Our 100% renewable electricity procurement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing strategy to reach net-zero GHG emissions in our direct operations by 2035.” Vodacom’s total energy consumption reached 2,076 GWh last financial year, with purchased electricity accounting for 1,275 GWh.

RECs now cover Vodacom’s grid-supplied electricity consumption in South Africa, Egypt, Tanzania, DRC, Mozambique, and Lesotho. This transition addresses the ICT sector’s substantial environmental footprint, which the World Bank estimates contributes 1.5% to 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions – comparable to aviation and maritime sectors.

Region-specific initiatives support this strategy. In South Africa, Vodacom partners with Eskom to develop a virtual wheeling mechanism enabling renewable independent power producers to supply its operations through the grid, with implementation expected by late 2025. Vodafone Egypt meets 76% of its electricity demand through a government PPA. For sites with unreliable grid access, Vodacom prioritizes batteries over diesel generators and explores alternatives like wind, solar, hydrogen fuel cells, and microturbines. The company’s Egyptian “solar flower” project generates 6kWp at space-constrained base stations.

Kastelic emphasized the sector’s responsibility: “The tech sector holds both the responsibility and the capability to lead efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. At Vodacom, we are committed to setting the standard in energy efficiency.” Vodacom is Africa’s first telecom operator to certify all operations under ISO 50001 standards and holds the continent’s earliest net-zero ambition.