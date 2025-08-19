Vodacom and MTN Lead in Business Trust as Smaller Rivals Lag

When it comes to mobile services for business, South African companies overwhelmingly prefer two providers.

A recent survey by Analytico shows Vodacom and MTN are the top choices, leaving competitors like Telkom, Cell C, and Rain far behind. The findings highlight just how much trust corporate clients place in the country’s two largest networks.

The study, which polled over a thousand professionals responsible for ICT decisions in August, found that 46% would choose Vodacom for their business needs. That comes as no surprise. As South Africa’s first mobile operator, Vodacom has long focused on strengthening its local presence, and that strategy continues to pay off.

MTN wasn’t far behind, securing 35% of the vote. Despite its expansive operations across Africa and the Middle East, the company has maintained a strong reputation at home. Its growth into a multinational giant hasn’t weakened its competitive edge in the South African corporate market.

Smaller operators are struggling to keep up. Telkom captured just 13% of business preference, with Cell C and Rain trailing at 4% and 2%, respectively. It’s a tough market, and businesses consistently prioritize reliability, coverage, and proven performance over newer or cheaper alternatives.

The gap between the top two and the rest underscores a broader trend. In the world of business telecoms, scale and stability still win every time.