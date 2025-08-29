Vivo Energy Ghana Launches V-Fitz Premium Employee Fitness Club

In line with its core values, particularly SAFETY and CARING, by prioritising the health, safety, and well-being of its employees, Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has launched its Premium Employee Fitness Club dubbed V-Fitz.

Under the inspiring slogan ‘fuel your body, fuel your life’, V-Fitz is designed to promote physical well-being, reduce health risks, and enhance productivity by encouraging regular exercise and healthy lifestyle habits among employees.

With a vision to be Africa’s leading and most respected energy business, Vivo Energy remains committed to creating an environment that fosters the growth and well-being of its people.

The launch of the club was filled with energy and excitement as employees took part in aerobics sessions and a lively group dance formation of the popular ‘shoulder’ dance challenge, creating an atmosphere of unity and fun.

Inaugurating the club, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Christian Li said “V-Fitz is more than a fitness club. It is a movement to inspire every one of us to take ownership of our physical health, to embrace active living, and to make wellness a lifestyle, not a luxury. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to building a healthy, engaged, and high-performing workforce.”

V-Fitz’s executive committee, with the mandate of ensuring a well-structured fitness programme, and to provide leadership, accountability, and good governance for its members, was sworn in by Christian Li. Each member of the club received a fitness pack for their fitness sessions.

In her remarks, Human Resources Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Mercy Amoah, emphasised the company’s dedication to people-first initiatives: “at Vivo Energy, we recognise that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce. V-Fitz provides a platform to improve fitness of our employees and strengthen bonds across teams, reinforcing our people-centred culture.”

Adding to the excitement, the host of Chris Challenge on UTV, CEO and Founder of Fitness Freak Consult, Mr. Chris Darko, delivered inspiring remarks on the importance of discipline, consistency, and balance in fitness and wellness. He further led employees in a highly engaging fitness challenge, setting the tone for the club’s activities.

The launch of V-Fitz Premium Employee Fitness Club demonstrates Vivo Energy Ghana’s ongoing investment in employee well-being, while reinforcing its commitment to safety and wellness as integral components of its business culture.