Vivo Energy Ghana Launches She’llFix Campaign to Equip Female Drivers with Car Maintenance Skills

In line with its core values, particularly safety and care, Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive distributors and marketers of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, continues to pioneer initiatives that create real impact for its people, customers and the communities it serves.

Anchored on these values, Vivo Energy Ghana, has launched the maiden edition of She’llFix, an industry-first initiative designed to equip female drivers with essential car maintenance skills. The launch took place at the Shell Airport City service station in Accra and attracted female drivers, partners, industry stakeholders, and the media from all across the country.

The launch of She’llFix featured a series of insightful presentations on car maintenance, road safety, and a session dubbed “the police and you”, which provided participants with experiential knowledge to improve their driving experiences.

A major highlight of the launch event was the practical basic car maintenance demonstration, during which participants learned how to check oil levels, jump-start a car battery, and handle common roadside issues. One of the key takeaways was that the first step in car care is identifying and knowing the right products to use for your car. With Shell’s range of high-quality fuels and lubricants, participants were educated on how choosing the right products protects their engines, improves performance, and guarantees long-term vehicle health.

Adding excitement to the day, a Spin the Wheel session gave participants the chance to win amazing prizes and goodies, including Shell cards, insurance discount coupons, branded She’llFix souvenirs, free makeovers, and more.

In his keynote address, Mr. Christian Li, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana underscored the company’s commitment to championing diversity, inclusion, and empowerment. He highlighted that She’llFix is an extension of ShePower, the company’s flagship diversity and inclusion programme, and aligns with its vision of becoming the leading and most respected energy business in Africa.

“At Vivo Energy, we live by our core values of Safety, Excellence, Caring, Respect and Integrity. She’llFix brings these values to life by equipping women with the knowledge and skills to drive safely, confidently, and independently,” he said. “She’llFix is our way of showing you that we see you, we respect you, care for you and believe in your potential,” he further stated.

The special Guest of Honour, Madam Esther Ambah Numaba Cobbah, President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for this innovative initiative. She remarked: “I sense that Vivo Energy is an organisation that seeks to showcase the capabilities of women in even technical areas in society, and I feel very excited to be part of this She’llFix initiative. I am confident it will successfully change the orientation of women regarding the management of vehicles and the preconceived ideas about women not being able to handle technology will once again be shattered.”

The launch also featured an exhibition walkthrough, where participants could engage with car maintenance experts, partners, and product displays designed to enrich their overall experience.

This initiative is a testament of Vivo Energy Ghana’s continued commitment to empower its customers and the communities it serves.