Vivian Wilson Turns Heads With Bold Look at Paris Fashion Week

Model and social media personality Vivian Wilson made a striking appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, posing for photographers outside the Acne Studios Fall 2026 show in a barely-there top that drew widespread attention online.

Wilson, 21, attended the Acne Studios show in Paris, embracing the Swedish luxury brand’s signature minimalist aesthetic with an outfit that left little to the imagination. Wearing thick sunglasses, she posed confidently for waiting photographers in what observers described as a classic supermodel pose.

The Acne Studios Fall 2026 show drew an eclectic front row that included Wilson alongside singer Chappell Roan and actress Rosanna Arquette. Creative director Jonny Johansson drew inspiration from the brand’s history and a sense of understated British elegance for the collection.

Wilson’s appearance quickly gained traction on social media, in part because of her widely known estrangement from her father, tech billionaire Elon Musk. Their rift became public after Wilson came out as transgender in 2020. Musk subsequently made remarks on his social media platform X that Wilson and others found hurtful, and Wilson has since stated publicly that Musk was largely absent during her childhood.

In 2022, she legally distanced herself from her father by changing her surname to Wilson, adopting her mother’s family name. Since then, she has built an independent profile in fashion and entertainment, walking runways for brands including Ottolinger and Oceanus during Paris Fashion Week in 2025.

Wilson has previously expressed ambitions in modelling, acting, and drag performance.