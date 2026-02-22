Vivian Boateng’s Dance Academy Turns Ten With a 10,000-Child Mission

Vivies Dance Theatre Academy (VDTA), one of Ghana’s most credentialed performing arts institutions, marked its tenth anniversary on Sunday, 22 February 2026, with a ceremony in Accra that combined student showcase performances, industry recognition, and the launch of an ambitious ten-year plan to bring structured dance and theatre education to ten thousand children.

The occasion was significant not merely as a milestone but as a declaration of scale. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vivian Boateng used the anniversary to unveil what she is calling the 10K Legacy Project, a commitment to reach, train, and transform the lives of ten thousand children and young people over the next decade through expanded creative arts programmes.

“Ten years ago, this academy did not begin with a building. It began with a child,” Boateng told an audience of parents, alumni, students, and industry figures gathered at the launch. She described watching that first child gain confidence through movement as the moment that crystallised her conviction that dance and theatre are instruments of transformation rather than leisure activities.

The ambition behind the 10K Legacy Project carries institutional weight. VDTA is the only American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum (ABT NTC) certified dance school in Ghana, and also holds certification as the only Acrobatic Arts studio in the country. The academy, with branches in East Legon and Dansoman, specialises across a broad range of disciplines including ballet, hip-hop, acro-dance, jazz, Afrobeat, African dance, drumming, contemporary, and musical theatre, and teaches dance as an extracurricular activity in schools. That combination of international certification and community reach gives the legacy project a structural foundation that distinguishes it from more informal training initiatives.

VDTA has previously performed for dignitaries including the First Lady of Ghana and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and has hosted internationally recognised dancers from American Ballet Theatre, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and South Africa, among others.

Communications expert and broadcaster Anita Erskine, present at the launch both as an industry figure and as the parent of a VDTA alumna, delivered a goodwill address in which she described the academy as central to Ghana’s growing creative economy. She argued that sustained investment in arts education produces not just performers but confident, disciplined, and expressive young people whose skills carry value well beyond the stage.

Parents of current students echoed that observation, citing concrete improvements in their children’s communication, teamwork, and self-confidence since enrolling at the academy.

Anniversary activities will continue throughout 2026, culminating in a grand celebration later in the year that will spotlight alumni success stories, the academy’s documented impact, and its future direction. For Boateng and the institution she built from a single child’s need, the next decade has already begun.