Visa Positions Itself as Bridge Between Stablecoins and Traditional Payments

Visa is positioning itself to remain at the center of global payments by integrating stablecoins into its existing infrastructure, as digital tokens pegged to traditional currencies gain momentum, according to the company’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, who outlined the payment giant’s strategic approach in a recent interview with Reuters.

Sheffield stated that Visa sees stablecoins as an opportunity rather than a threat, even as they enable the movement of funds outside traditional banking systems. Stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies typically pegged to the United States dollar, allow funds to be moved outside traditional banking systems. While their circulation has surged, led by El Salvador based Tether’s USDT with around 187 billion dollars worth of tokens in circulation, mainstream merchant acceptance remains limited.

Despite this explosive growth in stablecoin circulation, Sheffield noted that even if new payment systems are built using the technology behind stablecoins, operators still have to come back and connect to the existing merchant acceptance ecosystem if they want those products to be used. He was referring to the current network of sellers that accept payments, emphasizing Visa’s vast global reach as the critical infrastructure connecting digital currencies to real world commerce.

Currently, there is no merchant acceptance at scale allowing holders to spend their stablecoins directly at merchants without intermediaries, Sheffield explained. This fundamental gap means that companies building stablecoin based products need Visa’s products and services more than ever to be able to actually get real customers using them. The statement reflects Visa’s strategic calculation that despite the disruptive potential of blockchain based currencies, the company’s existing merchant network creates a bottleneck that positions it advantageously.

Visa has already rolled out several stablecoin related initiatives designed to capture value from the emerging digital currency ecosystem. These include stablecoin linked payment cards that allow users to spend digital tokens wherever Visa is accepted. In December, the payments giant launched a pilot programme enabling select U.S. banks to settle transactions with Visa using Circle’s USDC stablecoin, marking a significant step toward integrating blockchain technology into mainstream financial infrastructure.

Visa’s stablecoin settlement volumes have reached a 4.5 billion dollar annualized run rate, representing a relatively small share of the 14.2 trillion dollars in total payments Visa processed last year. The stablecoin volumes amount to approximately 0.03 percent of Visa’s overall transaction processing, highlighting both the nascent nature of this business line and the substantial room for growth if adoption accelerates.

However, Sheffield emphasized that growth has been strong, stating that this is growing significantly month over month. He noted that the company is seeing demand, and it is mostly this class of stablecoin linked card providers driving adoption. The comment suggests that rather than direct consumer to merchant stablecoin payments, the primary use case emerging involves cards backed by stablecoin balances that convert to traditional currency at the point of sale.

The rise of stablecoins has drawn the attention of major global banks concerned about potential disruption to traditional payment flows. Institutions including Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Citi stated last year that they were exploring launching their own stablecoins, following warnings that privately issued digital currencies could potentially undermine the role of commercial banks in global payment flows. These bank led initiatives represent efforts to control rather than cede the stablecoin infrastructure to technology companies.

In Europe, banks such as ING and UniCredit have joined forces to create a company aimed at launching a euro pegged stablecoin, partly to counter U.S. dominance in digital payments. The initiative reflects geopolitical dimensions of the stablecoin competition, with European financial institutions seeking to ensure euro denominated digital currencies can compete with dollar based tokens that currently dominate the market.

Sheffield welcomed this development, saying the future of stablecoins should not be limited to the U.S. dollar. He stated that the stablecoin story should not just be about dollars, adding that euro backed stablecoins could play an important role in regional and cross border payments. His comments align with Visa’s global business model, which benefits from facilitating transactions across multiple currencies and jurisdictions.

There are now more than 270 billion dollars worth of stablecoins in circulation globally, more than double the 120 billion dollars recorded two years ago, according to data from a website jointly run by Visa and blockchain analytics firm Allium Labs. This rapid growth trajectory demonstrates accelerating adoption despite ongoing regulatory uncertainty and periodic market volatility affecting the broader cryptocurrency sector.

However, skepticism about stablecoins replacing traditional money systems remains prevalent among mainstream financial analysts. In a research note last year, JPMorgan analysts argued that the idea of stablecoins fully replacing traditional money systems was still far from reality. The investment bank’s caution reflects concerns about regulatory challenges, scalability questions, and the entrenched advantages of existing payment infrastructure.

Of the 47 trillion dollars in total stablecoin transaction volume recorded on blockchains during the measurement period, Visa’s data cited 10.4 trillion dollars as adjusted volume. Sheffield explained that the figure was revised downward to exclude activity from high frequency traders arbitraging across exchanges, as well as other non payment related transactions. This substantial adjustment highlights a critical distinction between gross blockchain activity and actual economic transactions that resemble traditional payments.

The methodology reveals that much stablecoin volume consists of trading and speculation rather than payment for goods and services, supporting Sheffield’s argument that merchant acceptance infrastructure remains crucial. Approximately 78 percent of nominal stablecoin transaction volume on blockchains does not represent the kind of payment activity that would compete directly with Visa’s core business, though this could change as the ecosystem matures.

As stablecoins continue to evolve, Visa’s strategy appears clear. Rather than being disrupted by digital currencies, the company aims to serve as the bridge between emerging digital assets and the existing global payments ecosystem built over decades. This positioning reflects a pragmatic recognition that technological innovation rarely completely replaces established infrastructure, but instead gets integrated through adaptation by incumbent players with distribution advantages.

Visa’s approach contrasts with more defensive postures some traditional financial institutions have adopted toward cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Instead of viewing digital currencies primarily as threats requiring resistance, Visa has chosen to embrace them as complementary technologies that can be incorporated into its existing business model. The company appears to be betting that its merchant acceptance network represents an irreplaceable asset that gives it leverage in negotiating how stablecoins integrate into mainstream commerce.

The stablecoin linked card model Visa is promoting creates what Sheffield describes as a win situation for multiple stakeholders. Users can spend their digital assets without merchants needing to overhaul payment systems or understand blockchain technology. Wallet providers that hold customer stablecoins can retain those assets under management while earning revenue from card issuance fees. Merchants continue using familiar payment terminals and processes without technical changes. Visa expands its transaction volume while maintaining its role as intermediary.

This architecture preserves Visa’s centrality in payment flows even as the underlying assets being transferred shift from traditional bank deposits to blockchain based tokens. The interchange fee mechanism that generates revenue for card issuers and payment networks continues functioning regardless of whether funds originate from conventional bank accounts or stablecoin wallets. From Visa’s perspective, stablecoins represent a change in backend plumbing rather than fundamental disruption to its business model.

Critics of this approach argue that it represents temporary adaptation that will ultimately fail as truly decentralized payment systems mature. They contend that stablecoins’ core value proposition involves disintermediation, eliminating middlemen who extract fees from transactions. According to this view, routing stablecoin payments through traditional card networks defeats the purpose and merely delays inevitable disruption. Proponents of peer to peer stablecoin payments envision a future where merchants accept tokens directly, blockchain protocols handle settlement, and established payment networks become obsolete.

Sheffield’s comments suggest Visa believes that future remains distant if it arrives at all. The company’s position rests on the observation that merchant payment infrastructure involves far more than technical transaction processing. Dispute resolution, fraud prevention, chargebacks, regulatory compliance, and customer service all require substantial operational capabilities that merchants currently outsource to payment networks. Even if blockchain technology enables cheaper transaction processing, the auxiliary services payment networks provide retain significant value.

Furthermore, Visa benefits from powerful network effects where its value to any participant increases with the total number of participants. Merchants accept Visa because consumers carry Visa cards. Consumers carry Visa cards because merchants accept them. Banks issue Visa cards because their customers want to spend at merchants. This self reinforcing dynamic creates formidable barriers for competing systems, even technologically superior ones, because they must somehow simultaneously achieve acceptance on both merchant and consumer sides.

The pilot programme enabling banks to settle with Visa using USDC stablecoins represents an experiment in whether blockchain rails can improve the efficiency of traditional payment clearing and settlement. Currently, cross border transactions often require multiple intermediary banks and take days to settle finally. Stablecoins operating on public blockchains can theoretically move value globally in minutes with transparent on chain confirmation. If Visa can capture efficiency gains from blockchain settlement while preserving its position as the consumer and merchant facing layer, the company could strengthen rather than weaken its competitive position.

European banks’ decision to develop euro stablecoins reflects concern that U.S. based technology companies and financial institutions will dominate digital currency infrastructure similarly to how they dominate internet platforms. Just as Google, Facebook, and Amazon became global gatekeepers in their respective domains, there are worries that USDC, USDT, and potential future U.S. bank stablecoins could establish dominance that proves difficult to challenge. Euro stablecoins represent an attempt to create regionally controlled alternatives before dollar denominated tokens achieve unassailable scale.

Sheffield’s welcoming stance toward euro stablecoins aligns with Visa’s commercial interests as a global payment network. The company processes transactions in approximately 160 currencies across 200 countries and territories. Greater stablecoin diversity across currencies would expand Visa’s addressable market for stablecoin linked cards and settlement services. A multipolar stablecoin ecosystem with significant euro, yen, pound, and other currency denominated tokens would likely benefit Visa more than a purely dollar dominated landscape.

Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Citi’s exploration of their own stablecoins suggests major banks recognize they may need to become token issuers themselves rather than simply partnering with crypto native companies like Circle and Tether. Bank issued stablecoins could theoretically offer advantages including stronger regulatory compliance, deposit insurance backing in some jurisdictions, and integration with existing banking relationships. However, banks face challenges including slower innovation cycles, legacy technology constraints, and unclear regulatory frameworks that have slowed deployment despite years of exploration.

The 270 billion dollars in total stablecoin circulation represents substantial growth but remains modest compared to broader money supplies. For context, U.S. M2 money supply exceeds 21 trillion dollars, meaning stablecoins represent barely one percent of U.S. dollar denominated monetary assets even though most stablecoins track the dollar. This scale disparity suggests stablecoins remain a niche phenomenon relative to traditional money despite rapid growth, supporting Sheffield’s argument that integration with existing payment infrastructure matters more than displacement.

Visa’s annualized 4.5 billion dollars in stablecoin settlement volume, while growing rapidly, would need to increase one hundred fold to represent even three percent of the company’s overall payment processing. Whether such dramatic growth materializes depends on factors including regulatory clarity, continued stablecoin adoption, merchant willingness to accept blockchain based settlements, and competitive dynamics as traditional financial institutions and crypto native companies vie for market position.

As the stablecoin ecosystem develops, Visa appears committed to maintaining relevance through flexible adaptation rather than rigid resistance. The company has demonstrated willingness to experiment with various blockchain networks including Ethereum and Solana, partner with both banks and crypto companies, and modify its infrastructure to accommodate token based assets. This strategic agility may prove crucial in an environment where technological and regulatory landscapes remain fluid.