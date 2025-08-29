Visa Partners with Zenith Bank on Digital Fleet Management Solution

Visa and Zenith Bank Ghana have launched a digital fleet management platform designed to help businesses track fuel expenses and vehicle costs more effectively across their operations.

The partnership introduces Fleet Cards that allow drivers to pay for fuel and vehicle services while giving companies real-time oversight through a comprehensive management system. Business owners can monitor spending patterns, set purchase limits, and receive detailed expense reports through the digital platform.

Fabrice Konan, Visa’s Ghana country manager, said the solution addresses growing demand for transparency in corporate fleet operations. Companies using the system can reduce administrative paperwork while maintaining tighter control over transportation budgets.

The collaboration targets Ghana’s expanding logistics and transportation sectors, where fleet management costs often strain business resources. Traditional cash-based fuel purchases have made expense tracking difficult for many companies operating multiple vehicles.

Zenith Bank’s managing director Henry Onwuzurigbo described the partnership as part of the bank’s broader digital transformation strategy. The institution has increasingly focused on technology-driven solutions to serve corporate clients across West Africa.

Parker Patton, Visa’s global head of fleet and mobility, noted that similar programs in other markets have helped businesses reduce fuel fraud and improve operational efficiency. The Ghana rollout represents Visa’s expansion of fleet solutions across emerging economies.

The platform allows companies to set spending restrictions based on vehicle type, driver authorization levels, and specific merchant categories. Fleet managers can receive instant notifications about unusual spending patterns or unauthorized purchases.

Local transportation companies have expressed interest in the solution as fuel costs continue rising. The digital tracking capabilities could help businesses negotiate better rates with suppliers and identify cost-saving opportunities across their operations.

Banks across Ghana have been competing to offer specialized services to corporate clients as the economy becomes increasingly digitized. The fleet management space represents a growing market as more businesses seek to professionalize their operations.