Visa, Onafriq Launch Digital Wallet Service in DRC

Visa and Onafriq have partnered to launch Visa Pay in the Democratic Republic of Congo, enabling consumers to fund digital wallets directly from mobile money accounts for the first time. The collaboration connects Visa’s global card network with millions of mobile money users across the Central African nation.

The cloud-native payments platform allows DRC residents to transfer funds from M-Pesa, Airtel Money, and Orange Money services into Visa Pay wallets. This integration effectively bridges Visa’s card network with millions of mobile money wallets across the country, creating new pathways for digital commerce in a market where traditional banking remains limited.

“Our collaboration with Onafriq represents our ambition to accelerate financial inclusion in the DRC,” said Sophie Kafuti, General Manager of Visa in the DRC. The partnership addresses a significant gap in digital payment options for Congo’s estimated 100 million residents, where mobile money has emerged as the dominant financial service.

According to company statements, GSMA data projects the DRC’s mobile payments industry will reach $3.85 billion in transaction value this year, representing a 19% compound annual growth rate. This encompasses retail payments, e-commerce transactions, government services, and business collections nationwide.

Onafriq’s application programming interfaces power the technical integration, enabling seamless money movement between mobile wallets and the Visa network. The African fintech company operates across 43 markets on the continent, connecting over one billion mobile money wallets and 500 million bank accounts through its infrastructure.

The timing reflects broader momentum in African digital payments. Mobile money adoption has accelerated dramatically across sub-Saharan Africa, where traditional banking infrastructure remains sparse but mobile network coverage continues expanding. The DRC represents a particularly attractive market given its large population and low current penetration of formal financial services.

Christian Bwakira, Chief Commercial Officer of Onafriq, described the partnership as demonstrating how global networks can combine with local infrastructure to create new opportunities. The collaboration builds on Onafriq’s existing presence connecting Congolese consumers to payment networks across Africa and internationally.

Beyond the DRC launch, both companies indicated the partnership could expand Visa Pay into other African markets where mobile money adoption rates are high and demand for interoperable digital payment solutions continues growing.

The initiative represents Visa’s broader strategy to capture growth in emerging markets by integrating with local payment systems rather than competing directly with established mobile money services. For Onafriq, formerly known as MFS Africa, the partnership reinforces its position as a key infrastructure provider linking Africa’s fragmented digital payment landscape.

The DRC’s complex economic and political environment has historically limited financial service expansion, but mobile money has proven resilient despite these challenges. The new Visa Pay service aims to build on this foundation while expanding access to global e-commerce and digital payment opportunities for Congolese consumers.