Visa Delays Hamper Ghana-Netherlands Business Growth

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Netherlands has identified lengthy visa processing delays and frequent denials as primary barriers constraining bilateral trade development between the two countries, despite the Netherlands ranking as Ghana’s second-largest import partner after China.

Ambassador Francis Danti Kotia highlighted the disparity during the 2025 Netherlands-Ghana Business and Tourism Expo at The Hague University of Applied Sciences, noting that Dutch visa applications at the Netherlands Embassy in Accra require approximately 45 days for ordinary passport holders compared to Ghana’s 3-day processing time for Dutch citizens.

The processing time imbalance creates significant challenges for Ghanaian entrepreneurs seeking to explore Dutch market opportunities, potentially constraining business development in a relationship where the Netherlands supplied $1.58 billion worth of imports to Ghana in 2016, making it a crucial trading partner.

“We have many instances where people follow through with all the requirements, they submit early enough, and yet, at the end of the day, they are denied visas,” Ambassador Kotia stated during the three-day expo themed “Partnership for Growth: Trade, Innovation and Sustainability.”

The visa challenges occur within a broader bilateral relationship encompassing political, cultural, economic, trade, and investment cooperation. Ghana and the Netherlands are currently renegotiating their Bilateral Investment Treaty to create more conducive environments for mutual investment flows and business development.

Business participants at the expo confirmed that visa acquisition difficulties have frustrated their development plans over multiple years, creating urgent need for policy intervention at both bilateral and continental levels. The Ghana Netherlands Business and Culture Council, representing over 100 member organizations, serves as the primary contact point for business cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Kotia emphasized expectations for reciprocal treatment, noting Ghana’s dedication to processing Dutch visa applications efficiently through its embassy in the Netherlands. The current asymmetry in processing times potentially disadvantages Ghanaian businesses seeking to establish trade relationships or explore investment opportunities.

The visa processing concerns emerged during panel discussions featuring Ghanaian politician and businessman Kojo Frimpong, Wageningen University representative Oscar Kwame Sottie, Ghana Embassy official William Manful, and Netherlands-African Business Council’s Mattijs Renden, Head of Business Development.

Discussion participants noted that visa challenges represent broader patterns of treatment affecting African businesspeople seeking to conduct legitimate business activities in the Netherlands. Ambassador Kotia indicated ongoing discussions at various levels in Ghana and across the African continent to address what he characterized as unfair treatment of African entrepreneurs.

The Netherlands Embassy in Accra processes visa applications for Dutch citizens in Ghana, Togo, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, while also assessing applications from foreigners wishing to travel to the Netherlands. Diplomatic passport holders receive expedited 5-day processing, highlighting the capacity for faster turnaround times when diplomatic priorities warrant.

Ghana’s trade relationship with the Netherlands extends beyond traditional goods trade to encompass agricultural cooperation, technology transfer, and knowledge sharing through Dutch companies, investors, and educational institutions. The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre views bilateral investment treaty renegotiation as crucial for attracting and retaining Dutch investment.

Current bilateral cooperation focuses on agriculture, exports, science and technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation, areas where business travel and direct engagement prove essential for relationship development. The Horticulture Business Challenge and other initiatives require regular travel between the two countries.

The visa processing disparity potentially impacts Ghana’s broader economic diversification strategy, particularly in sectors where Dutch expertise and market access could support export development and technology transfer initiatives. The Netherlands serves as a gateway to broader European Union markets for Ghanaian exporters.

Ambassador Kotia’s concerns reflect systematic challenges facing African businesses seeking European market access, where visa policies can create substantial barriers to legitimate trade and investment activities despite official commitments to partnership and development cooperation.

The 2025 Netherlands-Ghana Business and Tourism Expo represents ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral economic ties, though visa facilitation improvements could significantly enhance the effectiveness of such initiatives by enabling greater business participation and follow-up activities.