Visa- Bank of Ghana Host Payment Industry Cyber Security Summit 2025 to Advance Secure Digital Payment

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), Visa, a global leader in digital payments, in partnership with the Bank of Ghana, today convened the Payments Industry Cybersecurity Summit 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The event brought together senior regulators, industry leaders, bank executives and technology experts to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape and strengthen the resilience of Ghana’s payments ecosystem.

The summit featured keynote remarks from Dr. Johnson Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, who was represented by Mr. Daniel S. Klu Acting Head of Information Security of the Bank, and opening addresses by Aminata Kane, Senior Vice President/ Group Country Manager West and Central Africa, Visa and Fabrice Konan, Country Manager, Visa Ghana. Attendees participated in expert-led presentations and panel discussions focused on building robust cybersecurity strategies, fostering public-private partnerships, and advancing innovation in secure payments.

“Cybersecurity is fundamental to the trust and growth of digital payments in Ghana and across Africa,” said Fabrice Konan, Country Manager, Visa Ghana. “Visa is committed to working with regulators, financial institutions, and technology partners to ensure that consumers and businesses can transact securely and confidently.”

Strengthening cybersecurity is essential for Ghana’s digital future. At Visa, we are deeply committed to empowering the country’s payments ecosystem by raising cybersecurity awareness and sharing global best practices. We believe that strong collaboration with regulators, financial institutions, and technology partners is the key to building a resilient and secure environment for every Ghanaian. Together, we can ensure that consumers and businesses transact with confidence, driving innovation and inclusive growth for Ghana.

