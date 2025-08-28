Visa and Zenith Bank Launch Innovative Fleet Solution to Empower Ghanaian Businesses

Visa, a world leader in digital payments and Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd, a leading financial institution in Ghana, have announced their collaboration on a new Fleet Solution for corporate and enterprise customers. This innovative solution aims to digitize fleet and fuel expenses, providing enhanced visibility and accountability for businesses.

Visa Commercial Fleet Solutions will enable Zenith Bank’s customers to manage their fleet expenses more efficiently with Fleet Cards and a comprehensive Fleet Management System platform. This solution will allow enterprises to equip their drivers with the ability to pay for fuel and vehicle-related expenses while maintaining control and oversight through detailed reporting and controls on the Fleet Management platform.

“We are excited to partner with Zenith Bank to bring this innovative Fleet Solution to the market,” said Fabrice Konan, Country Manager, Visa Ghana. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge payment solutions that drive efficiency and transparency for businesses in Ghana.”

“In today’s evolving landscape of transportation and digital payments, the fusion of finance and fleet management is emerging as a transformative force. Zenith Bank, in strategic partnership with Visa, has introduced a pioneering solution designed to empower fleet operators of all sizes. This initiative seamlessly bridges the divide between the banking and fleet industries, while enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening security and offering greater flexibility,” said Parker Patton, Global Head of Fleet and Mobility, Visa Inc.

Zenith Bank, a leader in financial innovation, has once again advanced its commitment to empowering businesses with transformative solutions through this strategic partnership with Visa. Henry Onwuzurigbo, MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, remarked, “This collaboration with Visa strengthens our position at the forefront of digital banking, offering businesses unparalleled control, visibility and efficiency to drive long-term growth.”

This partnership launches a next-generation fleet and fuel management solution, redefining operational efficiency and unlocking new resource optimization opportunities. It embodies the shared ambition of Zenith Bank and Visa to harness advanced technologies, delivering smart financial tools that enable businesses to innovate, adapt swiftly and lead in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Zenith Bank’s approach goes beyond traditional banking, providing strategic solutions that align with the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly digital economy. By fostering innovation and delivering value at every touchpoint, Zenith Bank ensures its customers are equipped to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape. Whether navigating local markets or expanding internationally, Zenith Bank remains a trusted partner in accelerating business growth and unlocking new opportunities.

By adopting this digital solution, business owners can streamline their fleet management processes, reduce administrative burdens and gain better control over their expenses. The Fleet Cards will provide a secure and convenient way for drivers to make payments, while the Fleet Management System will offer real-time tracking and reporting, helping businesses to optimize their operations and improve cost efficiency.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s strongest and largest banks by market capitalization, profitability and total assets and headquartered in Nigeria, with presence in other West African Countries, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Since inception, Zenith Bank Ghana has differentiated itself from competition by satisfying the changing needs and demands of customers through the deployment of cutting-edge ICT, employment of the best human capital in the industry and a firm commitment to first class customer service delivery at all its touchpoints across the nation. The Bank is a member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme.

