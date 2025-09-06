Viral Video Sparks Tensions Over Omanjor Shooting

A viral video making rounds on social media has fueled outrage and renewed calls for justice following the Omanjor shooting incident, which left five people dead during this year’s Homowo festival.

The victims had reportedly paid a courtesy call to the Omanjor chief before being gunned down.

In the video, a man identified as the Asafoatse’s brother, alongside his associates, is seen listing villages under the Sowutuom traditional area — but conspicuously omitting Ngleshie Alata (James Town). The omission has drawn sharp criticism, with many residents interpreting it as an act of bias and provocation.

Community members in James Town are questioning why individuals claiming to speak for Sowutuom would appear to involve themselves in incidents linked to the James Town Palace, where the stool priest was allegedly targeted.

The footage has stirred intense debate online and offline, with demands for transparency, accountability, and a thorough probe into both the video and the shooting itself.

Civil society voices argue that the incident underscores the need to scrutinize the role of traditional actors, youth groups, and other factions accused of fueling violence and intimidation.

For now, residents of James Town and beyond are pressing authorities to uncover the truth, punish those responsible, and uphold peace and dignity within the community.