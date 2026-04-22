Viral Video of South African Activist Confronting Ghanaian Migrant Sparks Debate

A video showing a South African activist stopping and questioning a Ghanaian man over his immigration documents has gone viral, reigniting debate across the continent over xenophobia, migration, and African solidarity.

The activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, is seen alongside a group of locals stopping the man and questioning his stay in the country. In the video, distributed widely on YouTube and social media, Queen Vee directed remarks at the Ghanaian man and other African nationals living in South Africa, urging them to return to their home countries and address governance problems there rather than migrating.

“We are fixing this continent. This thing of you guys moving from one country to the other, it’s no longer working. We don’t want this as African people anymore,” she said. “We’re tired of seeing African migrants moving all over the world, refusing to fix your own countries.” She added that African migrants should be “fighting the government” of their own countries rather than integrating into South African communities.

The incident has sparked debate on xenophobia, migration, and African unity, with the video drawing divided reactions from viewers online. Critics have accused Queen Vee and those with her of xenophobia, with many pointing to South Africa’s economic reliance on the broader continent and noting the historical solidarity of African nations during South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle. Others online expressed sympathy with concerns about undocumented migration and pressure on public services.

The incident carries particular resonance in Ghana. In July 2025, protesters in Accra staged demonstrations demanding the expulsion of Nigerians from Ghana, citing alleged involvement in crime and business dominance, in what became one of West Africa’s most prominent recent episodes of anti-migrant sentiment. President John Mahama subsequently assured a Nigerian delegation that Ghana had no intention of resorting to mass expulsions, emphasising the shared history and interdependence of the two nations.

The recurrence of such incidents across the sub-region has prompted renewed calls from rights advocates for African governments to strengthen legal protections for migrants and to address the underlying economic anxieties that fuel public hostility toward foreign nationals.