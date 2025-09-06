Viral Video Fuels Outrage, Exposes Tensions Over Omanjor Shooting

A viral video circulating online has sparked outrage and raised questions about the alleged involvement of certain individuals in the Omanjor shooting incident.

The incident, which occurred during Homowo, resulted in the deaths of five individuals who were shot and killed after paying a courtesy call to the Omanjor chief.

In the video, Asafoatse brother and his associates are seen mentioning several villages under the Sowutuom traditional area, but notably excluding Ngleshie Alata, also known as James Town. This omission has led to widespread criticism and accusations of bias and hypocrisy.

Residents of James Town are questioning the authenticity and motivations behind the video, pointing out that if the individuals in the video claim to represent the interests of Sowutuom, it’s unclear why they would be involved in incidents at James Town Palace, allegedly targeting the stool priest.

The video has ignited a heated debate, with many calling for transparency and accountability. The incident has also raised concerns about the role of certain individuals and groups in perpetuating violence and intimidation in the community.

As the situation continues to unfold, it’s essential to examine the facts and motivations behind the incident and the viral video. The people of James Town and beyond are demanding answers and justice for the victims and their families.

The controversy surrounding the video has highlighted the need for a thorough investigation and a commitment to truth and accountability. It’s crucial to ensure that those responsible for the violence are held accountable and that the rights and dignity of all individuals are protected.