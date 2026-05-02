Viral Drug Video Renews Debate Over San Francisco’s Fentanyl Crisis

A video showing people in a severe drug-induced state on a downtown San Francisco street has gone viral on social media, reigniting fierce debate over how the city is handling its long-running fentanyl and homelessness crisis, even as police say the footage is not recent.

The clip, posted to X on April 30, 2026, by street documentarian Omar Ward, who goes by the username JJ Smith, shows multiple individuals slumped over or frozen in the posture commonly known as the “fentanyl fold,” a visible sign of opioid intoxication in which users lose muscle control and remain semi-conscious. The footage was filmed at the intersection of 7th and Market Street, near the Tenderloin district, one of the city’s most heavily affected areas for public drug use.

During the recording, one person on camera stated they were using a combination of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. Another individual told Ward they had travelled from Sacramento specifically because drugs were cheaper in San Francisco.

However, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) pushed back on the framing of the clip as a current snapshot of conditions in the city. Officials stated the footage is believed to be several years old and pointed to significant enforcement action taken since June 2023, including more than 14,392 drug-related arrests and the seizure of over 1,259 pounds of narcotics. “The city looks vastly different than when this video was taken,” SFPD Director of Strategic Communications Evan Sernoffsky said.

Despite those figures, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows San Francisco still ranks among the highest cities in the United States for overdose deaths per capita. Overdose fatalities in 2025 did fall to their lowest level in five years, though public health officials warn that drug supplies increasingly laced with xylazine, an animal tranquilliser, are complicating emergency responses because the substance does not respond to standard opioid reversal medication.

The video has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and renewed calls from residents and critics for tougher enforcement, while advocates for homeless communities caution against reducing a complex public health emergency to a single viral moment.