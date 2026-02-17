Viral Cement-and-Beans Video Is Foreign, Not Ghanaian, Says FDA

Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has moved swiftly to reassure the public that a viral social media video purporting to show beans being preserved with cement does not depict any practice used or permitted in Ghana, and has urged consumers to report any suspicious food handling they encounter to authorities.

In a statement issued on February 16, 2026, the Authority cautioned Ghanaians against using cement or any other unapproved substances in food preservation, stressing that such practices are neither safe nor permitted under Ghana’s food safety regulations.

The FDA said it had taken note of the video circulating on social media and purporting to demonstrate the preservation of beans using a white powdery substance believed to be concrete cement. The Authority clarified that the method shown is not part of any recognised Ghanaian agricultural or food preservation practice, and is not recommended or endorsed by the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

A closer review of the footage provided additional clarity on its origins. The video is not in a Ghanaian language, and shows unsafe handling practices including applying chemicals with bare hands and standing directly on a heap of beans without protective gear. The FDA described these actions as clear violations of acceptable food safety standards that could pose serious health risks to consumers.

“The FDA, together with its stakeholder institutions, does not approve of food preservation practices that compromise food safety and public health,” the Authority stated, condemning the use of unapproved substances, poor hygiene, and direct hand contact with food without protective wear.

The warning is part of a broader pattern of enforcement action the FDA has been pursuing in early 2026. The Authority has also directed that all food service establishments operating without a valid Food Hygiene Permit face immediate closure, citing Section 130(1) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), which prohibits the manufacture, sale, supply, or storage of food products from unregistered premises.

Farm produce aggregators and retailers have been specifically advised to avoid unsafe preservation methods, while consumers are encouraged to report any suspicious food handling or preservation activities to the FDA through its official channels for investigation and possible sanctions.