Vinicius Racism Row Shakes Champions League as Three Probes Open

Real Madrid delivered all available evidence to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday as the governing body’s formal investigation into allegations that Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni racially abused Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during Tuesday’s Union of European Football Associations Champions League (UCL) first-leg knockout play-off tie in Lisbon drew in a second and third investigative body within 48 hours of the final whistle.

Vinicius scored the only goal in a 1-0 Real Madrid victory at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday, 17 February, and became embroiled in a confrontation with Prestianni immediately after his celebration near the Benfica corner flag. He ran directly to French referee Francois Letexier and accused Prestianni of racial abuse, causing Letexier to cross his arms in front of his face to activate the anti-racism protocol and suspend play for approximately 10 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe told reporters after the match that he personally heard Prestianni call Vinicius a monkey five times, a specific account that has been corroborated by other Real Madrid players who were in proximity to the incident. Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni told Movistar that Vinicius had described the slur to teammates immediately after it occurred, while Trent Alexander-Arnold called the incident a disgrace to football.

Prestianni, a 20-year-old Argentine, denied the allegations in a statement published on Instagram, saying he had not directed racist insults at Vinicius and that the Brazilian had regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. Benfica issued a separate statement claiming there was a defamation campaign against their player and arguing that the distance between the players at the time made it impossible for Real Madrid’s squad to have heard what they claimed to hear.

The Portuguese government announced on Thursday that its Authority for the Prevention and Fight against Violence in Sport (APCVD) has initiated its own administrative sanctions procedure to determine whether a racist incident occurred, making it the third body investigating the event alongside UEFA and Real Madrid’s internal evidence-gathering process.

UEFA’s investigation also extends beyond the exchange between the two players. The governing body is examining objects thrown from the Benfica home end, one of which struck Vinicius during the chaotic aftermath of his goal. Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho was also sent off during the match and will be banned from the technical area for the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on 25 February.

UEFA’s investigation process could take up to three weeks to conclude, meaning Prestianni is expected to be available for selection for the return leg in Madrid next Wednesday unless UEFA moves with unprecedented speed. If found guilty of racial abuse under Article 14 of UEFA’s disciplinary code, Prestianni faces a minimum 10-match ban.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out criticised Mourinho’s post-match remarks as gaslighting, after the Portuguese coach suggested Vinicius had provoked the incident through his celebration and remarked that something always happens in every stadium where Vinicius plays. FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the incident as shocking and saddening and praised Letexier for activating the anti-racism protocol, saying there is absolutely no room for racism in sport or society.