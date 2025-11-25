Vinicius Junior Contract Talks Stall Amid Growing Tensions with Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid playmaker Vinicius Junior has informed club president Florentino Perez that he does not wish to extend his contract while his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso remains strained. The Brazilian delivered this message during a private meeting late last month, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

The 25 year old forward has fewer than two years remaining on his current deal at the Bernabeu, with negotiations over fresh terms stalling after parties failed to reach agreement. Contract discussions opened in January but made little progress, with disagreements centered on financial terms and his future role under Alonso.

The situation escalated following Madrid’s 2 to 1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona on October 26. Vinicius reacted angrily to being substituted and later apologized to Perez for the outburst. During that same meeting, he made clear that committing his long term future is not an option while tensions with Alonso persist.

The rift between player and coach intensified following Madrid’s 4 to 0 defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the Club World Cup semifinal on July 9. Alonso had planned changes to his lineup before injuries forced adjustments, with the Brazilian deployed in an unfamiliar role.

Since the start of this season, Vinicius has completed just five of Madrid’s 17 matches across all competitions and has been benched several times. Most recently, he was named among the substitutes during Sunday’s 2 to 2 draw away at Elche, coming on in the second half.

According to reports, Vinicius is not entirely comfortable with Alonso’s management style, missing the close bond he shared with former manager Carlo Ancelotti. While sources indicate the relationship with Alonso remains professional, the atmosphere contrasts starkly with the warmth and closeness Vinicius enjoyed under his predecessor.

The Brazil superstar believes that Alonso is not treating him fairly and is now unwilling to sign a new deal. Financial terms also remain far apart, with Madrid offering an increased salary of around 20 million euros net per year, while Vinicius seeks to match the top earners at the club.

Speaking after the Elche draw, Alonso addressed the decision to bench Vinicius, stating that they had discussed the matter and the player understood the role he could play. The coach insisted it was a mutual understanding due to the player’s heavy workload during the international break, noting Vinicius had completed 180 minutes for Brazil in recent friendlies.

Madrid’s hierarchy have attempted to reassure Vinicius and show support, though they made clear his reaction against Barcelona was unacceptable. The club holds out hope that good results can turn things around, with president Perez and head scout Juni Calafat, who vouched for Vinicius’ signing, considered key figures in resolving the situation.

Several top European clubs, including teams in the Premier League and Saudi Pro League, have been linked with potential moves for the forward.