Village Girl Kitchen marks five years with donation of 1,000 hot meals to Nsawam Prison

The fast-growing Ghanaian catering service marked its fifth anniversary with a gesture of compassion rather than extravagance over the weekend at the Nsawam Prison.

On Sunday, November 30, inmates of Ghana’s largest prison received a surprise visit from the Village Girl Kitchen team, who organized a day of celebration. Rather than host a lavish celebration, the highly popular catering service picked a humbler approach, extending love to 1,000 inmates to reinforce its annual commitment to maintaining a sense of community.

The donation, which began at 11am, included hot meals, water, and soft drinks. The team also provided essential cleaning supplies–such as packs of toilet paper, brooms, mops, and buckets–to help inmates maintain their surroundings. The day ended on a positive note, with the prison staff praising the gesture and encouraging other businesses in Accra to engage in similar acts of kindness.

“Five years ago, Village Girl Kitchen was nothing but a dream,” said Christine Adu, Founder and CEO. “Each anniversary allows us to give back to society. Last year, we extended our goodwill to a good number of homeless people in the streets of Accra. This year, we wanted the often-forgotten inmates at Nsawam to feel remembered and valued.”

Founded in 2020, Village Girl Kitchen has grown from a small business into one of Accra’s trusted catering businesses, amassing over 143,000 followers on Instagram. Customers can place orders via @villagegirl__kitchen, where the brand continues to serve thousands of customers for weddings, corporate events, and other social gatherings.