Vietnamese Coffee Brand Harnesses Chaos of City Streets to Perfect Its Brew

In a stroke of marketing ingenuity, Vietnam’s BOLD84 has transformed the country’s notoriously bumpy roads into an unlikely barista for its new canned coffee line.

The brand’s Shake Express campaign leverages the jostling of motorbike deliveries to naturally mix its 100% real-ingredient coffee—turning a logistical challenge into a signature selling point.

Unlike conventional ready-to-drink coffees that use stabilizers to prevent settling, BOLD84 embraces its natural sediment as proof of authenticity. Rather than asking customers to shake cans themselves, the brand routes delivery drivers along Hanoi’s roughest streets, letting potholes and uneven pavement do the work. Each order’s journey is livestreamed, transforming the delivery process into an urban ritual that celebrates Vietnam’s vibrant street culture.

The campaign extends beyond gimmickry with documentary-style films capturing coffee cans rattling through alleys, paired with kinetic street banners mirroring the energy of Vietnamese cities. By reframing a common inconvenience—bumpy transport—as a quality assurance feature, BOLD84 positions itself as a brand deeply attuned to local rhythms.

“This isn’t just about convenience,” says a brand representative. “It’s about honoring the chaos that makes Vietnamese coffee culture unique.” The approach has resonated in a market where 67% of workers purchase street-side coffee daily, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture.

As global coffee chains homogenize tastes, BOLD84’s street-shaken innovation offers a distinctly Vietnamese solution, one that could ripple through the country’s $3.2 billion coffee industry.