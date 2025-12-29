Victor Yao Nyakey Invited To Gujarat Trade Meet

Victor Yao Nyakey, a leading executive across multiple African enterprises, has been officially invited by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to participate in the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) scheduled for Rajkot, Gujarat, from January 10 to 13, 2026.

The event, held during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, is designed to connect African buyers directly with Indian exporters, offering unparalleled opportunities for trade partnerships across various sectors, including manufacturing, engineering, textiles, and agriculture.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations, established in 1965 by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with private trade and industry, has grown into the apex body representing over 200,000 exporters.

Headquartered in New Delhi, FIEO serves as the umbrella organisation for export promotion councils, commodity boards, and development authorities, ensuring that Indian businesses gain visibility and access in global markets. Over the decades, FIEO has played a pivotal role in expanding India’s export footprint, supporting small and medium enterprises, and securing India’s place in international trade.

Its success story lies in its ability to combine government backing with private sector dynamism, creating a platform that consistently delivers results for both exporters and buyers.

The Rajkot RBSM is not just another trade fair; it is strategically timed to coincide with the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, one of India’s most influential investment platforms. For African executives like Nyakey, the event offers direct access to Indian exporters under the Hosted Buyer Program, which provides financial incentives and logistical support.

This ensures that participants can focus on building long-term supply chain collaborations rather than worrying about travel costs. The Indian government, through FIEO and the Government of Gujarat, has ensured strong institutional support for the event, embedding it within the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Scheme backed by the World Bank.

This guarantees that the meet is not a one-off initiative but part of a perennial effort to strengthen India’s MSME sector while opening doors to global buyers.

African business executives attending the RBSM can secure deals by preparing clear procurement requirements and aligning their interests with India’s competitive export sectors, such as engineering goods, textiles, and machinery.

The format of the meet, which reverses the traditional buyer-seller dynamic, ensures that African buyers are at the center of negotiations, meeting Indian sellers directly in structured B2B matchmaking sessions.

This creates a fertile ground for partnerships that go beyond transactional trade, fostering industrial cooperation and long-term collaboration.

The Indian government’s support has been crucial in sustaining the success of these events. By institutionalizing the RBSM within national trade policy and linking it to global initiatives like the World Bank-backed RAMP scheme, India has ensured that the Vibrant Gujarat platform remains a perennial hub for international trade.

For African businesses, participation offers not only immediate access to competitive suppliers but also credibility and visibility within global networks.

As Nyakey prepares to join the Rajkot meet, the significance of this invitation extends beyond his personal portfolio. It represents a broader opportunity for African enterprises to diversify their supply chains, strengthen industrial partnerships, and tap into India’s growing export capabilities.

The RBSM is a bridge between continents, designed to foster sustainable trade relations and create value for both African and Indian economies.

In essence, the Rajkot Reverse Buyer Seller Meet is more than a marketplace—it is a strategic platform where African executives can secure business deals, access incentives, and position themselves within a global trade ecosystem backed by strong government and institutional support.