Victor Osimhen Confronts Ademola Lookman During Nigeria AFCON Victory

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen sparked controversy during Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday night after angrily confronting teammate Ademola Lookman on the pitch.

The incident occurred despite Nigeria’s commanding performance and was captured on camera, quickly becoming a major talking point among fans and analysts. The specific cause of Osimhen’s frustration remains unclear, particularly given that Lookman had assisted one of the goals that helped Osimhen complete his brace during the match.

Video footage shows the Galatasaray forward visibly agitated as he approached Lookman, who maintained his composure throughout the exchange. The confrontation unfolded in full view of spectators and broadcast cameras, creating an awkward moment amid an otherwise celebratory Nigerian victory.

Following the heated exchange, Osimhen gestured toward the bench requesting a substitution. The technical team complied, bringing on Moses Simon as his replacement. The striker’s body language suggested he remained upset even after leaving the field.

Osimhen’s demeanor after the final whistle further highlighted his frustration. He bypassed the customary post-match rituals, heading straight down the tunnel without participating in handshakes or the team prayer that typically follows matches. Reports indicate he was the first Nigerian player to board the team bus.

The incident has raised questions about team dynamics within the Super Eagles camp, particularly concerning two key offensive players whose cooperation is vital for Nigeria’s AFCON campaign. Lookman and Osimhen represent crucial components of Nigeria’s attacking strategy, making their on-field relationship significant for the team’s tournament aspirations.

Neither player has publicly addressed the confrontation, and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has not released an official statement regarding the matter. The coaching staff will likely address any underlying tensions privately to maintain squad harmony.

Despite the drama, Nigeria’s comprehensive victory keeps their AFCON hopes alive, though the visible friction between star players has become an unwelcome distraction from an otherwise impressive performance.