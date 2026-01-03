Vice President Warns Students Against Academic Dishonesty

The Vice President of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has called on students to avoid dishonesty and commit themselves to diligent learning. Speaking at the 2026 PENSA (Pentecost Students and Associates) Ghana Gospel and Power Conference, she urged young people to see themselves as the country’s next leaders and to pursue positive ambition.

The atmosphere was electric yet reverent as thousands of young believers from across the nation gathered for the conference. The event, organized by the Church of Pentecost, featured uplifting songs of praise and worship and highlighted the unity and diversity of the church’s youth. The conference drew together 13,500 participants across five centers including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University for Development Studies (UDS) Tamale, University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Tarkwa, and the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh.

Addressing the congregation, the Vice President encouraged participants to view themselves as agents of positive change in society. She particularly reminded young women not to let challenges in the workplace or academic environment hinder their progress, emphasizing that habits and choices have lasting consequences.

Professor Opoku Agyemang emphasized that university life is not just about acquiring knowledge but also about shaping character. Your academic journey will test you with exhaustion, confusion, and doubt. Some courses push you beyond your comfort zone, and some assessments challenge your confidence. These moments are not interruptions to excellence, they are its training ground, she said.

She warned against academic dishonesty, noting that shortcuts in school often carry into professional life. A system shows its values in what it declares and what it allows. Academic dishonesty is not a minor mistake; it is an early warning sign, she explained. The Vice President’s remarks come amid growing concerns about examination malpractices and plagiarism in Ghanaian educational institutions.

The Vice President urged students to recognize leadership opportunities in everyday campus life. Leadership is taking shape in how you handle group work, who you include or exclude, and how you use influence. When collecting dues or managing responsibilities, prioritize the interests of all, especially the vulnerable, she said.

She also highlighted the importance of using one’s education, whether intellectual, moral, or spiritual, to uplift others, including the less privileged, differently abled individuals, and those facing abuse. By helping others, you are doing God’s work, she added. Her message emphasized servant leadership as a core value that should guide young people’s interactions both on campus and in broader society.

Ambition itself is not the danger. Ghana needs ambitious, capable young people. The danger lies in ambition disconnected from values, the Vice President said. She encouraged students to turn ideas into businesses, research into solutions, and skills into value, stressing that resilience comes from disciplined action and purposeful learning.

She highlighted recurring patterns in successful leaders: learning from predecessors, valuing time, surrounding themselves with constructive challengers, and understanding that habits have consequences. The Vice President’s remarks aligned with the conference theme, The Church Unleashed to Transform Society Through the Gospel and the Power of the Holy Spirit, drawn from Acts 8:4–8, 13:1–2, and Colossians 1:3–6.

Professor Opoku Agyemang addressed young women directly, reminding them that their positions of influence are no accident. She encouraged them not to be paralyzed by uneven expectations or unfair standards. Leadership does not require you to trade your beliefs for acceptance or excellence for conformity. Ghana requires your full intellect, judgment, and resolve, she said.

Concluding her address, the Vice President urged PENSA members to remember that academic excellence is a discipline, not a performance. The Ghana we all desire will not assemble itself. It will be built patiently, diligently, and responsibly. My prayer is that your contributions to this effort will be celebrated, she said.

The conference was officially opened by the Director of the Youth Ministry, Apostle Dr Ebenezer Hagan, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for the grace to gather once more. On behalf of nearly two million young people in the Church, he declared the conference a sacred meeting at God’s feet, an annual altar where lives are shaped and destinies aligned.

Participants were charged to see themselves as agents of change, equipped by the Gospel and divine power to confront darkness, just as Nineveh, Samaria, and Ephesus were transformed in Scripture. The exhortation was clear: beyond the excitement and fellowship, the foremost takeaway must be a renewed empowerment to go and tell.

The opening address also struck a reflective note, calling for worship that is God centered rather than performance driven, and for creative expressions that minister clear, edifying messages. The conference promises both spiritual depth and practical relevance, incorporating sessions on mental health and alumni engagement ahead of PENSA’s 50th anniversary in 2030.

The annual PENSA Ghana Conference has become a major gathering for Pentecostal students and young adults across Ghana. These conferences offer abundant opportunities for faith enrichment, leadership development, academic growth, and the fostering of community ties among the next generation of Pentecostal church members. The conference provides a platform for seasoned Pentecostal ministers and church leaders to connect with and provide guidance and mentorship to students and young adults on their spiritual journeys.

Ministers offer insights into handling real world challenges with biblical principles, addressing academic issues, overcoming relationship challenges, and navigating purpose driven career paths. One of the most pivotal aspects the conference offers is the opportunity for young adults and students to network and connect with others. Participants expand their networks by interacting with like minded Pentecostal students and young adults from across Ghana and tertiary institutions.

PENSA International is a ministry of the Church of Pentecost that empowers participants to channel their talents towards the advancement of Ghanaian communities, contributing to the realization of sustainable development goals and leaving a lasting legacy of positive change. The organization connects professionals with expertise in specific fields to voluntarily offer their services in different locations or countries.

Vice President Opoku Agyemang, who previously served as Minister for Education from 2013 to 2017, has consistently championed educational excellence and integrity throughout her career. As the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana, leading the University of Cape Coast from 2008 to 2012, she brings extensive experience in higher education to her advocacy for academic integrity.

Her message at the PENSA conference reflects broader national concerns about maintaining educational standards and preparing young people for ethical leadership. The emphasis on character development alongside academic achievement resonates with calls from various quarters for holistic education that produces not just knowledgeable graduates but principled citizens.

The conference concluded with renewed commitment among participants to carry the transformative message beyond the venue into their campuses, communities, and spheres of influence. As prayers rose and hearts were lifted, gratitude was extended to the Church’s leadership, whose support has made the conference accessible and impactful.