Vice President says NHIS reforms are boosting public confidence

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said Thursday that recent reforms in the National Health Insurance Scheme are restoring public trust and driving increased enrollment nationwide.

Speaking after a briefing with senior National Health Insurance Authority officials, the Vice President reported that membership numbers are climbing as citizens respond to improved service delivery. The meeting included NHIA Chief Executive Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala and Deputy Chief Executive for Operations Dr. Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, who presented updates on operational changes and financial interventions.

Opoku-Agyemang explained that uncapping NHIS funds has unlocked over GHC 3.4 billion for the health sector, enabling more predictable payments to healthcare providers. The financial injection is supporting hospital and clinic operations across the country, allowing facilities to function with greater reliability. According to the Vice President, this shift in funding structure represents a turning point for scheme sustainability.

The briefing covered progress on the Free Primary Health Care policy, which is being integrated fully into the NHIS framework. Officials informed her that the rollout aims to guarantee universal access at the primary care level, removing financial barriers for basic health services. The policy forms part of broader efforts to expand coverage and reduce out of pocket expenses for ordinary Ghanaians.

Opoku-Agyemang described the Ghana Health Trust Fund, known as MahamaCares, as a landmark investment in inclusive healthcare. The fund is designed to support treatment for cancers, kidney disease, heart conditions and other severe ailments that have historically placed heavy financial burdens on families. She characterized it as a key component of the government’s new healthcare framework.

However, the Vice President acknowledged persistent challenges with some facilities demanding unapproved charges from patients. She said the NHIA leadership is determined to confront the practice through intensified enforcement and compliance monitoring. Opoku-Agyemang directed the Authority to strengthen oversight mechanisms to eliminate illegal fees entirely.

She also emphasized the need for disease prevention and public health campaigns to become central pillars of national health delivery. The Vice President called for consistent education on sanitation and hygiene to reduce disease burdens, noting that preventative care must receive greater attention alongside treatment services.

Opoku-Agyemang raised concerns about exploitation in medical laboratory operations, pointing to reports of unethical practices affecting patients. She said the NHIA and partner agencies must support laboratory personnel while protecting citizens from unfair treatment. Regulatory oversight in this area will be strengthened, according to the briefing.

Clear communication with the public emerged as a priority during the meeting. The Vice President stressed that public sensitization must be intensified so citizens understand the benefits and structure of reforms. She said many Ghanaians remain unaware of changes to coverage, payment systems and the rollout of new programs like the Health Trust Fund.

Opoku-Agyemang commended the NHIA for its reform efforts but emphasized that citizens’ dignity and fairness in access remain the central goals of government health policy. She indicated that her office will continue monitoring implementation to ensure the reforms deliver tangible improvements in healthcare quality and affordability.

The National Health Insurance Scheme has faced criticism in recent years over delayed payments to providers, limited coverage for certain conditions and reported service gaps. The government has positioned the current reforms as a comprehensive response to these longstanding challenges, with the goal of rebuilding trust in the public health insurance system.