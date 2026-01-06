Vice President Receives Cape Coast Assembly on Development Plans

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has received a delegation from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, led by Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) George Arthur, to discuss development priorities for the metropolis and the broader national agenda.

“The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, led by the MCE, George Arthur, visited my office today,” the Vice President said, noting that the delegation also included the Members of Parliament (MPs) for Cape Coast North and Cape Coast South.

“They all extended New Year’s greetings and expressed hope for strength and clarity to continue resetting the nation.”

Eight-Year Development Plan Presented

During the meeting, the Assembly presented what the Vice President described as an eight-year development plan for Cape Coast. “They presented an 8-year development plan for the Cape Coast Metropolis,” she said, adding that it outlines proposals for “the refurbishment and eventual operation of the Evans Atta Mills library, as well as the rehabilitation of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital.”

The plan includes key infrastructure projects aimed at improving both cultural facilities and healthcare delivery in the historic city. The Evans Atta Mills library, named after Ghana’s late president who hailed from Cape Coast, has been a longstanding priority for local development advocates.

Economic Viability and Local Fundraising

Opoku Agyemang said discussions also focused on practical ways to improve the economic prospects of the city. “We discussed how Government can help make Cape Coast more vibrant and economically viable, and how local fundraising activities can also contribute to the development of the metropolis,” she stated.

The emphasis on local fundraising suggests a hybrid approach to development financing that combines government support with community-generated resources, potentially reducing dependency on central government allocations alone.

Public Participation in Governance

The Vice President stressed the importance of public participation in local governance. “I urged the assembly to involve the people of Cape Coast in their decision-making as much as possible, so that they have ownership of these initiatives and are willing to work toward change,” she said.

This call for participatory governance reflects broader efforts by the current administration to strengthen local democracy and ensure communities feel invested in development projects affecting their areas.

National Development Context

While expressing support for the metropolis’ development goals, Opoku Agyemang added that national considerations remain key. “I also emphasized that inasmuch as they are interested in developing Cape Coast, they should not lose sight of the development of the entire nation,” she noted.

The statement appears designed to balance local ambitions with national priorities, ensuring that metropolitan development plans align with the government’s overall agenda for the country.

The meeting represents part of ongoing engagement between the Vice President’s office and local government structures across Ghana as the administration works to implement its development agenda following the 2024 electoral victory.