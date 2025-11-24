Vice President Opoku Agyemang Represents Ghana at AU EU Summit

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is representing President John Dramani Mahama at the seventh African Union European Union (AU EU) Summit, scheduled for November 24 to 25, 2025, in Luanda, Angola.

The Vice President arrived in the Angolan capital on Saturday, November 23, and is expected to deliver Ghana’s national statement, highlighting key areas of focus including economic stability, job creation, food security, climate action, peace and security, and value chain development. A statement from the Office of the Vice President confirmed that Professor Opoku Agyemang’s participation underscores Ghana’s commitment to deepening cooperation with both African and European partners in addressing shared continental and global challenges.

The Vice President will articulate Ghana’s priorities and contribute to discussions on enhancing sustainable development, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and security across Africa and Europe, the press release added. She will address an audience of Heads of State, AU and EU leaders, and key international stakeholders.

Her address will emphasize Ghana’s commitment to equitable Africa Europe partnerships grounded in mutual respect, shared prosperity and strategic cooperation. The Vice President is also expected to advocate for a more inclusive and representative multilateral system of global governance. She will outline Ghana’s priorities with particular focus on value chain transformation in agriculture and cocoa.

The two day summit, held under the theme Promoting Peace and Prosperity Through Effective Multilateralism, marks 25 years of AU EU partnership and coincides with the 50th anniversary of independence for Angola and several other African countries. The summit will be co chaired by Angolan President João Lourenço and the President of the European Council, António Costa.

The European Union will also be represented by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the AU by Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chair of the African Union Commission. Leaders from the 27 EU member states and 55 AU countries will meet to discuss peace, security, economic integration, green transition, digital transformation, and human development.

President von der Leyen stated at a news conference on the margins of the G20 summit hosted by South Africa that the European Union wants to be Africa’s partner of choice. She emphasized that partnership, openness, and fair competition are key messages that will shape engagements at the summit.

The summit aims to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as peace and security, economic integration, trade, multilateralism, green development, digitalisation, migration, mobility and human development. A strong, balanced, and forward looking EU Africa partnership is the goal for this milestone summit, according to official statements from the European Council.

Professor Opoku Agyemang’s participation follows a recent meeting with the European Union’s Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, where she reiterated the need for stronger, fairer, and more forward looking international partnerships. During that engagement on November 20, she spoke about the opportunities emerging within Africa in the face of current geopolitical challenges, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Vice President emphasized that future collaboration must be grounded in careful evaluation of previous arrangements. As we move forward, it is essential to review past agreements, address existing gaps, and build cooperation on equity, respect, and shared strategic interests, she stated during her meeting with Ambassador Skinnebach.

She noted that Ghana remains fully prepared to harness the AfCFTA’s potential and strengthen her role as a hub for regional trade and integration. The summit provides an opportunity for Ghana to advance these priorities on a continental and international stage.

The summit is taking place at a time of profound global uncertainties and shifting geopolitical dynamics. It offers an opportunity for both continents to reaffirm their shared commitment to multilateralism, solidarity, and joint action to address common challenges. The event also marks Angola’s Presidency of the African Union, underscoring Africa’s growing leadership role in global affairs.

Over the two days, leaders will participate in thematic sessions to discuss how to strengthen cooperation in key areas. The summit follows several preparatory events, including the AU EU Youth and Civil Society Forum held on November 20 to 21, which brought together young leaders, innovators, and civil society organisations from Africa and Europe to exchange perspectives and develop policy recommendations on issues including youth employment, innovation, climate resilience, governance, and social inclusion.

An AU EU Business Forum is also being held alongside the main summit on November 24 to 25. Co organised with African Business, European Business, and other private sector partners, the forum provides a platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to explore partnerships in infrastructure, sustainable energy, agribusiness, manufacturing, digital economy, and the creative industries.

The 2025 summit comes three years after the sixth EU AU Summit held in Brussels in February 2022, where leaders agreed on a renewed and enhanced cooperation for peace and security as part of a Joint Vision for 2030. That summit also resulted in an enhanced and reciprocal partnership for migration and mobility.

Europe is Africa’s main trading partner and closest neighbour. The AU EU partnership continues to grow through regular summits, Team Europe Initiatives, Ministerial Meetings and joint regional and continental programmes. The partnership is guided by Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The African Union declared 2025 the Year of Reparations, emphasizing the necessity of justice for Africans and people of African origin. According to organisers, speeches on reparations are included in the agenda, marking the first time such a subject will be officially discussed at this level between the two continents.

Vice President Opoku Agyemang is scheduled to return to Accra on November 26, 2025. Her representation of President Mahama at the summit reinforces Ghana’s active engagement in continental and global governance processes as the country pursues its development priorities under the current administration.