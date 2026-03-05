Vice President Opoku-Agyemang Commends Nestlé Ghana for Commitment to Nurturing Academic Excellence

Fifty-two brilliant students from across all 16 regions of Ghana were honored at this year’s President’s Independence Awards ceremony in Accra, in recognition of their outstanding academic performance in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The awards ceremony, themed “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope,” was held at the Accra International Conference Centre and attended by dignitaries including Her Excellency Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Ministers of State including the Deputy Minister for Education Hon. Clement Apaak, Heads of security agencies, members of the diplomatic community, parents, teachers, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis among others.

The 52 awardees – comprising 32 students from public schools, 16 from private schools, and two students each with visual or hearing impairments. These brilliant students represent the nation’s brightest young minds.

In her keynote address, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang congratulated the 52 honorees and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in both academics and character. “The theme for this year’s award, reflects the values we cherish in Ghana’s education – dedication to learning, respect for laid down rules, and faith in the potential of our children.” She applauded all who supported the students’ journeys – including parents, guardians, and teachers – and commended Nestlé Ghana for over thirty years of unwavering support for the awards program, which has helped nurture young talent nationwide.

Deputy minister of Education Clement Apaak said “the regional representation of the students signifies excellence and inclusivity, reflecting a careful and deliberate selection process designed to ensure fairness in the system.

Salomé Azevedo, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Ltd. saluted the winners and described the 52 award recipients as “symbols of hope and the future of any nation,” noting that their success stories embody the values of discipline, perseverance, and excellence. Ms. Azevedo encouraged the students, especially young girls, to stay focused, dream boldly, and keep pushing boundaries, urging young women to break barriers and pursue ambitious goals as the world prepares to celebrate International Women’s Day.

For over three decades, Nestlé Ghana Ltd. has partnered with the Presidency, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to support the President’s Independence Day Awards program, which promotes academic excellence and inclusive education across the country.

As part of this year’s award package, each student received a prize bundle including a laptop computer, a year’s supply of Nestlé products, Nestlé souvenirs, as well as a plaque and a certificate signed by the President of Ghana. These prizes – alongside tours and mentorship activities arranged for the finalists – underscore Nestlé’s commitment to motivating the next generation of leaders through education and opportunity