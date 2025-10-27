Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Champions Agricultural Transformation at Borlaug Dialogue

Ghana’s Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming the country’s agricultural sector to ensure food security, reduce imports, and empower women and youth.

In a post on her official Facebook page, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang disclosed that she attended the closing sessions of the Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, where she delivered the keynote address and participated in a fireside chat with Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

In her keynote, the Vice President underscored the importance of agriculture to Ghana’s development, noting that nearly 40 percent of Ghanaians depend on the sector for their livelihoods. However, she expressed concern that Ghana spends over USD 2 billion annually importing food that can be produced locally.

“This must change,” she stated, emphasizing that Ghana’s agricultural strategy is focused on building resilience, improving productivity, and creating inclusive opportunities for all citizens.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang outlined several government initiatives under President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for agricultural transformation, including the Feed Ghana Programme — a comprehensive, market-driven plan spanning 22 commodity value chains such as grains, legumes, vegetables, starchy staples, tree crops, and livestock. The programme, she explained, addresses systemic challenges in irrigation, storage, processing, cooperative development, and digital integration.

She also highlighted the Grow24 Programme, part of the 24-Hour Economy initiative, which seeks to modernize agriculture, support agro-manufacturing, and promote export-ready agribusiness. Additionally, Ghana is implementing a five-year Agricultural Risk Management Strategy targeting poultry, tomato, and maize production in selected regions.

The Vice President paid special attention to gender equity in agriculture, noting that women constitute more than half of Ghana’s agricultural workforce but continue to face barriers in accessing land, credit, technology, and training. She said the government’s planned Women’s Development Bank aims to correct these disparities while investments in youth-led agritech and digital market platforms are expected to create new economic opportunities.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further reiterated Ghana’s commitment to industrialization and regional trade, emphasizing that with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) headquartered in Accra, Ghana is well positioned to build regional value chains and expand agro-exports.

“I invited investors, governments, universities, development banks, and foundations to partner with Ghana,” she wrote, stressing the country’s readiness to collaborate for sustainable agricultural growth.

During the event, the Vice President also joined in presenting the 2025 World Food Prize to Dr. Marieangela Hungria, a Brazilian agronomist and microbiologist recognized for her pioneering work in biological nitrogen fixation.

Reflecting on the dialogue, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang invoked the spirit of Dr. Norman Borlaug, stating: “He was convinced that no child should go to bed hungry. His conviction must remain our moral compass.”

She concluded with a call to action: “The fight against hunger demands thoughtful action. We must run our leg of the race with conviction so that Africa becomes food secure, a net exporter of food, a center of innovation, and a beacon of peace.”