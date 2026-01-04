Vice President Challenges Youth on Values-Driven Leadership

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has told tertiary students that ambition without moral values poses a greater threat to Ghana than lack of ambition itself. She spoke on Saturday at the 2026 Pentecost Students and Associates (PENSA) Ghana Gospel and Power Conference held at Gomoa Fetteh.

The Vice President addressed thousands of young people gathered across five conference centers, emphasizing that leadership formation begins long before anyone receives formal titles or positions. She pointed to everyday campus activities as critical training grounds for character development.

“Leadership is taking shape in how you handle group work, who you include or exclude, and how you use influence,” Professor Opoku Agyemang stated. She urged students to recognize the significance of seemingly minor responsibilities, arguing that fairness and empathy must guide all actions.

The Vice President directly challenged the notion that ambition itself represents a danger. She described ambitious, capable young people as essential for national progress, but cautioned against pursuing success without ethical foundations.

“Ambition itself is not the danger. Ghana needs ambitious, capable young people. The danger lies in ambition disconnected from values,” she explained. Her remarks came amid growing concerns about examination malpractices and academic dishonesty in Ghanaian educational institutions.

Professor Opoku Agyemang stressed that university life tests students with exhaustion, confusion, and doubt. She framed these challenges not as obstacles but as essential preparation for excellence. The Vice President warned that academic pressure should never justify cutting corners or dishonest behavior.

“Your academic journey will test you with exhaustion, confusion, and doubt. Some courses push you beyond your comfort zone, and some assessments challenge your confidence. These moments are not interruptions to excellence; they are its training ground,” she said.

She addressed academic dishonesty as a systemic problem with far-reaching consequences. According to the Vice President, shortcuts taken during academic life often carry into professional careers, undermining institutional integrity.

“A system shows its values in what it declares and what it allows. Academic dishonesty is not a minor mistake; it is an early warning sign,” Professor Opoku Agyemang explained. She urged students to see academic excellence as a discipline rather than a performance.

The Vice President specifically addressed young women in attendance, acknowledging the uneven expectations and unfair standards they often face. She encouraged them not to compromise their beliefs or intellectual capacity for acceptance or conformity.

“Leadership does not require you to trade your beliefs for acceptance or excellence for conformity. Ghana requires your full intellect, judgment, and resolve,” she stated.

Professor Opoku Agyemang called on students to transform knowledge into practical applications. She urged them to convert ideas into enterprises and research into solutions that address real societal challenges.

The Vice President emphasized that resilience results from disciplined action and purposeful learning rather than accident or luck. She framed national development as a shared responsibility requiring patience, diligence, and accountability.

“The Ghana we all desire will not assemble itself. It will be built patiently, diligently, and responsibly. My prayer is that your contributions to this effort will be celebrated,” Professor Opoku Agyemang concluded.

The conference drew 13,500 participants across five centers, including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University for Development Studies in Tamale, University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa, and the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh. The event ran from January 2 to 5 under the theme “The Church Unleashed to Transform Society Through the Gospel and the Power of the Holy Spirit.”

The conference was officially opened by Apostle Dr. Ebenezer Hagan, Director of the Youth Ministry for the Church of Pentecost. He expressed gratitude on behalf of nearly two million young people in the church, describing the gathering as a sacred meeting where lives are shaped and destinies aligned.

PENSA International operates as a ministry of the Church of Pentecost, empowering participants to channel their talents toward advancing Ghanaian communities. The organization connects professionals with expertise in specific fields to voluntarily offer services in different locations.

Professor Opoku Agyemang brings extensive experience in education and leadership to her advocacy for academic integrity. She served as the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana, leading the University of Cape Coast from 2008 to 2012. She also served as Minister for Education from 2013 to 2017 under President John Dramani Mahama.

The Vice President holds a Bachelor of Education with honors in English and French from the University of Cape Coast, a Diploma in Advanced Studies in French from the University of Dakar, and master’s and doctorate degrees from York University in Toronto. She has been a two-time Fulbright scholar and is a Life Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning.

Her academic work focuses on literature with emphasis on women from Ghana, oral literature in Ghana and Africa, and communication issues in the African diaspora. She presented at the 200th Anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery at United Nations Headquarters in New York City in March 2007.

The annual PENSA Ghana Conference has become a major gathering for Pentecostal students and young adults across Ghana. The conferences offer opportunities for faith enrichment, leadership development, academic growth, and networking among young church members.

The Pentecost Convention Centre, located on 250 acres at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, was inaugurated in May 2013. The facility includes the Joseph Egyir Paintsil Auditorium, which seats 5,000 people.

Drawing on biblical principles, conference ministers addressed real-world challenges including academic pressures, relationship issues, and career navigation. Participants were encouraged to carry the transformative message beyond the venue into their campuses, communities, and spheres of influence.